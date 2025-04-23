Pad See Ew Vs Pad Thai: What's The Difference?

Pad Thai is a holy grail in Thai cuisine. Perhaps the name alone transports you back to the streets of Bangkok and a pop-up food stall along Khao San Road. Or downtown to the threshold of your favorite Thai restaurant. A classic shrimp pad Thai recipe holds A-lister status, there's no two ways about it. The secret lies in the sauce: tamarind paste, fish sauce, lime juice, and palm sugar. But the tossed peanuts and perfectly seared shrimp (occasionally swapped with chicken or tofu) are authentic finishing touches.

Just as you're embracing a lifelong addiction, though, you spot a new dish on the menu: pad see ew. Taking a gamble on the unknown, the differences are immediately noticeable. The two meals might share a first word ("pad" translates as "to stir fry"), but that's as far as their similarities go. Pad see ew has a polar opposite sauce, noodles, and topping style. These are the differences to remember when ordering pad see ew versus pad Thai.