Pad See Ew Vs Pad Thai: What's The Difference?
Pad Thai is a holy grail in Thai cuisine. Perhaps the name alone transports you back to the streets of Bangkok and a pop-up food stall along Khao San Road. Or downtown to the threshold of your favorite Thai restaurant. A classic shrimp pad Thai recipe holds A-lister status, there's no two ways about it. The secret lies in the sauce: tamarind paste, fish sauce, lime juice, and palm sugar. But the tossed peanuts and perfectly seared shrimp (occasionally swapped with chicken or tofu) are authentic finishing touches.
Just as you're embracing a lifelong addiction, though, you spot a new dish on the menu: pad see ew. Taking a gamble on the unknown, the differences are immediately noticeable. The two meals might share a first word ("pad" translates as "to stir fry"), but that's as far as their similarities go. Pad see ew has a polar opposite sauce, noodles, and topping style. These are the differences to remember when ordering pad see ew versus pad Thai.
What is pad Thai?
As Thailand's regularly proclaimed "national dish," there is no need for a formal introduction. Yet reintroducing the humble pad Thai might be worthwhile. Have you heard of the dictator who gave pad Thai its name? Luang Phibunsongkhram ruled twice during the mid-20th century, pushing the development of a noodle-based national dish to encourage nationalism and overcome rice shortages. Over a century, the dish has become intertwined into the fabrics of Thai culture and is especially popular amongst tourists. Its political origins are almost forgotten.
Taste-wise, this dish is distinctive because of its thin noodles and tamarind-meets-fish-sauce combination. Like pad see ew, it is best categorized as a sweet and savory dish. However, it leans a little to the tangier side. The sharp twang of sour lime is notable, while acidic tamarind (the fruity ingredient you need for the absolute best pad Thai) is only gently balanced against the umami of the fish sauce. The flavor is uplifting, with a palatable zest. And, if you're feeling brave, add fiery birdseye chili slices or a generous squirt of sriracha sauce. Tangy-tasting pad Thai is much more accommodating for spice lovers. What a lip-smacker!
What is pad see ew?
Unlike pad Thai's nationalist origins, pad see ew has a stamp of Chinese influence. It is a tasty adaptation of noodle-based dishes cooked in Guangdong province (in southern China), gradually introduced to Thai culture with the migration of Teochew people across the border. Despite being almost as popular as pad Thai — at least amongst those deeply familiar with the cuisine — its social makeup is hugely different.
The historical differences are only the beginning, though. Its thicker noodles are instantly obvious. These chunky carbs, "sen yai," are much wider and flatter than standard-sized noodles. A bite will also reveal a serious contrast in taste. Instead of crushed peanuts, the toppings on a pad see ew center around green veggies. Charred broccoli adds an entirely different experience, with a lighter crunch and smokier element to flavor. There is a slight overlap in proteins, including chicken, shrimp, tofu, or beef — although, the latter is a rarer find in pad Thai dishes.
Don't overlook the foundations, either. The secret is in the sauce to make classic pad see ew: umami soy and oyster sauce with acidic vinegar and balancing brown sugar. Pad see ew is richer and more savory, without the freshness of lime. Think depth rather than uplift.