The Fruity Ingredient You Need For The Absolute Best Pad Thai

When you want to make a Thai-inspired dinner at home, pad Thai is one of the popular dishes that might make it to your table. You'll certainly have to gather some of the traditional ingredients like rice noodles, protein like beef or chicken, and crushed peanuts. But what you might not know is there's a fruity condiment that should also make its way to the pan to obtain the full flavor: Tamarind paste.

For any home cooks who aren't familiar, tamarind paste is a form of the sweet-and-sour fruit that's used in an array of dishes from Mexican candies to pad Thai. It's actually a rather common addition to foods in Thailand, so it makes sense to put it in your pad Thai. The reason why the ingredient works so well is because it provides those sour and mildly-sweet flavor profiles that you might be used to finding in a bite of the dish. It also helps balance other rich ingredients in the pan like fish and oyster sauces and brown sugar.