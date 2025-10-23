Why The Best (And Crispiest) Bacon Starts On A Cold Pan, According To Geoffrey Zakarian

No matter the type of pan you're using for your bacon, preheating it can result in small, shriveled, and burnt pieces that no longer resemble bacon at all. Zakarian says that the best way to prevent curled bacon is to start it in a cold skillet, because "it's better [to] start cold and low. Low and slow for bacon." Some other tips for cooking the absolute best bacon include choosing a high-quality brand and a thick cut so that your bacon strips will stay fat and juicy after cooking. You should also avoid adding any additional fat, like butter or oil, to the pan before cooking. Bacon already has a high fat content, and it will start frying in its own fat as it cooks. Additionally, start cooking the bacon when it's at room temperature rather than just out of the fridge for crispier, tastier strips.

Another great cooking tip from Geoffrey Zakarian for home chefs is to save that leftover bacon grease when you're done frying up your strips. You can use it in place of butter or oil to saute vegetables, make bean soup, or add rich flavor to anything else you're cooking. After the grease cools but before it solidifies, pour it into an airtight container and store it in your fridge or freezer for later use.