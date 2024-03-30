Geoffrey Zakarian's 13 Best Cooking Tips For Home Chefs

Let's face it: it's exhausting trying to brainstorm ideas for what to cook for dinner every single night of the week. While takeout is always an enticing option, it's not exactly budget-friendly in these inflation-weary times. Instead of whipping out your wallet for another fee-heavy DoorDash order, try turning to an expert for a few home cooking tips.

Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian is no stranger to the monotony of weeknight cooking. The acclaimed restauranteur balances an empire of eateries, cookbooks, TV hosting gigs, appearances at foodie events like The South Beach Food & Wine Festival, and overseeing a line of cookware with time at home with his wife and daughters. A jam-packed schedule means that he doesn't always have a few extra hours to whip up a multi-course meal of the modern American fare he's known for. Instead, you're more likely to find him coming up with quick bites and riffs on homemade cocktails to share with family and friends.

Just like the rest of us, Zakarian likes to keep things simple in his home kitchen, using a few shortcuts and workarounds to transform everyday ingredients into mouthwatering meals without putting in too much extra effort. After all, you don't earn a title like "Iron Chef" without having a few tricks up your sleeve. From the simple to the spicy, here are 13 of Geoffrey Zakarian's best cooking tips for home chefs.