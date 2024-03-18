Celery Salt Is The Unique Ingredient Geoffrey Zakarian Loves To Use In Steak Rub

A first-class steak seasoning rub is one that accentuates the savory flavor of the meat without overpowering it. Spices, aromatics, and touches of sweetness can round out the steak's umami, but doing so requires a deft touch. That's certainly something that noted chef and food media personality Geoffrey Zakarian knows. His steak seasoning rub combines an elegant medley of flavors, yet isn't one that bows completely to tradition. Zakarian reaches deep into the spice rack for celery salt, an ingredient that adds an unexpected element to the steak, but one that ultimately underlines the main dish without being too assertive.

According to Zakarian, celery salt is an under-appreciated spice that he uses on everything from roast chicken to eggs. This blend of crushed celery seeds and salt brings the unique vegetal burst of celery — which, don't forget, is a major component of mirepoix and thus many stocks and sauces — along with the flavor enhancing qualities of salt. So it is entirely understandable why Zakarian would include it in his go-to steak rub. For this blend, the chef combines fresh cracked black pepper with celery salt, regular salt, and paprika, which make an excellent rub for hanger steak used in classic steak frites.