The Chips And Salsa Mistake You're Probably Making At Mexican Restaurants

One of the best parts of going to a sit-down Mexican restaurant is the free chips and salsa. Foodies should feel equally as "free" to dig in. Eating-out is a treat, after all, and salsa always seems to taste better in a restaurant than at home. But, if you're filling up on the chips and salsa, you're doing it wrong.

From a business standpoint, offering the complementary appetizer is (perhaps counterintuitively) a profitable tool. Tortilla chips and salsa sit at a uniquely advantageous intersection for restaurants: light enough to avoid dampening patrons' appetites, yet flavorful enough to stoke their palates and prime the taste buds for greater enjoyment of the meal to come. Still, there are roughly 286 calories per two-ounce serving of chips and salsa. Not enough to kill an appetite, but a substantial snack. Overdoing it on the appetizer might cause you to order more food than you need — which can be awesome if you love leftovers. "Hooray" for chimichangas two nights in a row!

However, if not (or if you're going someplace after dinner, and won't be able to pop those leftovers in the fridge within a two-hour window), then over-ordering can be an unfortunate way to generate food waste. Those tasty chips and salsa are also a sly tool that helps restaurants upsell in the beverage department. After snacking through a whole basket of salty chips, patrons are more likely to order a second (or third) drink that they might not have ordered otherwise.