3 Simple Steps To Transform Frozen Fries Into Crunchy Perfection

French fries are a fan favorite at restaurants and at home. Some experts recommend deep frying spuds not twice, but three times to take them to shatteringly crispy heights. But for those of us who don't want to deep fry or even prepare potatoes, frozen fries are a miracle of modernity that'll cut cooking times and effort in half. In fact, you can achieve crunchy perfection in just three fast and easy steps.

In a TikTok video shared by Josh Weissman, the chef demonstrates a simple yet ingenious process for transforming frozen french fries that uses both wet and dry cooking methods. He starts by pouring frozen fries into a microwave-safe Tupperware container before filling it with water. After soaking for 30 seconds, he drains and seals the container, giving the fries a quick and vigorous shake. The next step is to place the Tupperware into the microwave for 5 minutes. Finally, air fry the fries for 15 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and marvel at just how crispy and crunchy they turn out.

The soak, shake, and stint in the microwave mimic parboiling, which we use in this recipe for crispy fingerling potatoes. In essence, the water draws out the starches in the spuds, the shake breaks up their exterior and coats them in their own starches to maximize crispiness, and the microwave partially cooks them. Air fryers are essentially high-powered, efficient convection ovens that can then circulate hot, dry air around each fry, evaporating water and crisping up the potatoes' starchy exterior.