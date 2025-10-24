3 Simple Steps To Transform Frozen Fries Into Crunchy Perfection
French fries are a fan favorite at restaurants and at home. Some experts recommend deep frying spuds not twice, but three times to take them to shatteringly crispy heights. But for those of us who don't want to deep fry or even prepare potatoes, frozen fries are a miracle of modernity that'll cut cooking times and effort in half. In fact, you can achieve crunchy perfection in just three fast and easy steps.
In a TikTok video shared by Josh Weissman, the chef demonstrates a simple yet ingenious process for transforming frozen french fries that uses both wet and dry cooking methods. He starts by pouring frozen fries into a microwave-safe Tupperware container before filling it with water. After soaking for 30 seconds, he drains and seals the container, giving the fries a quick and vigorous shake. The next step is to place the Tupperware into the microwave for 5 minutes. Finally, air fry the fries for 15 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and marvel at just how crispy and crunchy they turn out.
The soak, shake, and stint in the microwave mimic parboiling, which we use in this recipe for crispy fingerling potatoes. In essence, the water draws out the starches in the spuds, the shake breaks up their exterior and coats them in their own starches to maximize crispiness, and the microwave partially cooks them. Air fryers are essentially high-powered, efficient convection ovens that can then circulate hot, dry air around each fry, evaporating water and crisping up the potatoes' starchy exterior.
More tips for crunchy and flavorful frozen fries
While some purists argue for making everything from scratch, it actually pays to use frozen french fries because the companies that produce them select the cream of the potato crops and cook them twice before flash freezing them. This option won't just save you from chopping and deep frying, but coupled with the three-step process, it will also ensure you get the crispiest results. You can give yourself even more of an advantage by choosing the absolute best brand of frozen french fries – we ranked Arby's Seasoned Curly Fries as our favorite, with Signature Select Extra Crispy Fast Food Style Fries coming in a close second.
The three-step cooking process ensures the best possible crunch for your fries, but there are plenty of other tips to maximize their flavor. A simple trick for making better frozen french fries is to add the salt at the end of the cooking process when the fries are nice and hot. Chef Weissman also adds a bit of beef fat (an umami-rich flavor bomb) along with the salt so it'll adhere to the fries. However, salt and fat are just a jumping-off point to augment complexity with a variety of spices. Parmesan cheese and minced garlic will make your frozen fries taste restaurant-worthy. Add a sprinkle of fresh parsley for a pop of color and earthy goodness. Za'atar seasoning is another zesty powerhouse to toss with french fries and a drizzle of olive oil, but the options are endless.