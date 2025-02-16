Make Frozen French Fries Taste Restaurant-Worthy With Just 2 Toppings

We often turn to frozen fries for a quick fix whenever the craving strikes. They are always there, just sitting in the freezer, ready to save the (busy or lazy) day with just a simple reheat. In most cases, it actually pays to buy frozen fries instead of making them fresh. And yet, we never expect them to blow our minds. They are usually regarded as something to fill in when the meal needs a side dish or you are itching for snacking. That is unless you have a little help from garlic and parmesan. These two simple additions don't just elevate frozen fries; they make them restaurant-worthy and out-of-this-world amazing.

When garlic and parmesan come together, expect only good things, and you may know this already considering how well-loved this pairing is. Who amongst us hasn't munched on some garlic parmesan wings or pasta and been left in awe over the exquisite flavors? Garlic is a known flavor powerhouse with its signature pungency, and parmesan cheese and its sharp tanginess are no less formidable. This duo brings an umami-rich complexity to everything it touches, and frozen fries are no exception. They are no longer monotonously salty; instead, they come with nuances that feel as though they came straight out of a fancy restaurant's kitchen, much like these shoestring garlic parmesan fries.