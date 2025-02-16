Make Frozen French Fries Taste Restaurant-Worthy With Just 2 Toppings
We often turn to frozen fries for a quick fix whenever the craving strikes. They are always there, just sitting in the freezer, ready to save the (busy or lazy) day with just a simple reheat. In most cases, it actually pays to buy frozen fries instead of making them fresh. And yet, we never expect them to blow our minds. They are usually regarded as something to fill in when the meal needs a side dish or you are itching for snacking. That is unless you have a little help from garlic and parmesan. These two simple additions don't just elevate frozen fries; they make them restaurant-worthy and out-of-this-world amazing.
When garlic and parmesan come together, expect only good things, and you may know this already considering how well-loved this pairing is. Who amongst us hasn't munched on some garlic parmesan wings or pasta and been left in awe over the exquisite flavors? Garlic is a known flavor powerhouse with its signature pungency, and parmesan cheese and its sharp tanginess are no less formidable. This duo brings an umami-rich complexity to everything it touches, and frozen fries are no exception. They are no longer monotonously salty; instead, they come with nuances that feel as though they came straight out of a fancy restaurant's kitchen, much like these shoestring garlic parmesan fries.
Who says you can't have fun with frozen fries?
A quick toss is all it takes to give your frozen fries this upscale twist. This will include the fries, a bit of oil, minced garlic, salt, and optional spices such as garlic powder or cayenne pepper. After cooking them according to the package instructions, you should have a plate of crispy, golden fries, ready for one final, crucial step: Sprinkling the parmesan cheese all over. Another way is by roasting the garlic first, then mashing it with butter, cheese, and chopped herbs to make garlic butter to coat the fries once they are done cooking. This gives the fries a much richer undertone, but if you would prefer to go without it, any combination of garlic parmesan you are familiar with will also do.
Stop there and you already have quite a spectacular treat, but there is always room for more fun. A creamy sauce or dressing drizzled over the fries, for example, takes the dish to an even greater level of indulgence. It could be a zesty, tangy Caesar dressing, ranch, or garlic aioli — all are easy, foolproof choices. Maybe even opt for a Chipotle aioli for a gentle heat if you want more excitement. Truffle oil, on the other hand, is a more subtle addition that gives the dish a luxurious earthy hint.