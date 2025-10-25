These Sweet And Savory Roasted Vegetables Are Packed With Fiber And Comfort

Roasted vegetables are familiar staples — they bring coziness to the table straight from a warm oven. We usually see roasted root vegetables on family menus when a chill hits the air, but there's not a thing wrong with being cozy all year long. Earthy root veggies are packed with lots of unique flavors and fiber — along with plenty of vitamins and minerals. Beets, carrots, and onions are the usual suspects, but the root vegetable repository is vast: Celeriac, jicama, kohlrabi, onions, parsnips, radishes, rutabegas, sunchokes, taro, turnips, and yucca can all be roasted to make fantastic dishes — from pies to fries. Roasting them brings out their natural sugars through caramelization, making them rich and golden.

The secret to perfect texture in most roasted root vegetables lies in uniformity — so cut them into similar sizes and season them in a large bowl to coat them evenly with oil and flavorings. Choosing your own adventure is fun. Garlic and herbes de Provence are aromatic and versatile – savory, marjoram, chervil, thyme, dill, and tarragon work well with any combination. Spread the veggies on a sheet pan and roast them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 to 40 minutes, flipping halfway through. For crispy on the outside and very tender vegetables on the inside — with just the right amount of extra sweetness – cider-glazed root vegetables are it. Don't forget the parsnips — they are perfect here — and that's because they taste like two vegetables all at once.