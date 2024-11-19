Roast Your Parsnips With One Special Coating And Taste The Magic

If you've been sleeping on parsnips, there's no time like the present to explore this delicious and nutritious root vegetable. Among a wide variety of culinary applications and a bevy of recommended recipes, one of the simplest and most effective methods for preparing parsnips is roasting. If you wish to take this a step further, you can elevate your roasted parsnips to new heights with the salt-baking technique. Similar to using a salt bake to get juicer steaks, so too can you apply this method to parsnips. By carefully preparing a salt crust in which your parsnips can roast while in the oven, this "shell" allows the vegetables to tenderize and steam while the cooking process brings out their natural flavors.

Advertisement

With some similarities to sous vide, the salt-baking method provides insulation, seasoning, and retention of moisture for the encrusted food item that is being roasted. While it seems like a surplus of salt, upon breaking your food away from its outer crust, a most delicious and perfectly cooked and seasoned vegetable is revealed. Using this on parsnips ensures a balanced flavor that plays on the vegetable's natural sweetness while also taking care that it is the right palatable consistency that is neither too mushy or crunchy.