A Salt Bake Is The Unorthodox Way To Get Juicier Steaks

Salt-baking, or salt crust, is a culinary practice that dates back to ancient Greece and involves enveloping a protein in a thick crust of coarse salt before cooking it. The method has become popular around the world because of the tender, succulent effect it has on meat that's prone to drying out. The most common application — salt-baked fish — works so well because the delicate, flaky meat is notoriously susceptible to overcooking. However, once you try salt-baking your steaks, the juicy, flavorful results will be proof enough that this method works for any type of protein.

To create a salt crust, you can use water or egg white mixed with 2 cups of kosher or non-iodized salt to form a cohesive paste. Then, pack the cut of steak of your choice in the salt paste and grill, smoke, or bake it according to the respective recipe. The salt crust acts as a protective cocoon that seals in the steak's juices and slows the rate of cooking, resulting in a tender and more flavorful steak.

You can envelope the steak or steaks completely by laying them atop a bed of salt paste and forming the crust around it. Some grilled steak recipes recommend leaving the bottom of the steak exposed to the grates, then covering it with salt after flipping the steak to incur char marks. However, you can also remove the salt crust and give your salt-baked steaks a quick sear on both sides.