Don't Know What To Do With Your Jicama? Throw It In The Air Fryer
Jicama is a root vegetable often described as a cross between a potato and an apple in texture and taste. Its mild flavor makes it easily customizable and its crunchy texture, especially when raw, makes jicama a great addition to veggie trays and snack boards. Jicama's popularity has spiked partly due to its low-carb, high-fiber composition. It's often used as an alternative to potatoes for those following low-carb diets or seeking vitamin-rich properties. You may have been intrigued by the sight of this unique, thick-skinned, brown veggie in your grocery store's produce section, but never really knew how to cook it once you brought it home. The good news is, the best way to cook jicama is also the easiest. To make the most out of this vegetable, use your air fryer to make crispy and delicious jicama fries.
Like traditional french fries and sweet potato fries, the air fryer is the secret to making the quickest and best jicama fries. Air fryers use a fan to blow air around a hot cooking chamber to create fast, evenly cooked dishes with little to no oil. This unique method achieves a crispiness that rivals greasy deep-fried methods but is generally considered much healthier because little or no grease is used. Because raw jicama shares the same starchy and dense texture as raw potatoes, turning them into fries makes perfect sense — and the results are delicious.
Boil jicama before you air fry it
To make perfect air fryer jicama fries you must first remove the jicama's skin. Only the flesh is edible, and eating jicama skin can make you sick.
Once the jicama is peeled, use a sharp knife to cut it into uniform fry-shaped slices. If you want to skip these steps, opt for convenience with presliced raw jicama sticks at the grocery store. Fill a saucepan with water and heat until boiling. Drop your jicama sticks in and cook them for about five minutes until slightly softened. In my experience making this dish, I've found that boiling helps remove the extra stiffness from jicama so the air fryer's heat can cook through it. In the meantime, preheat your air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Carefully strain the jicama fries from the boiling water, pat them dry, and set them in a bowl to coat in olive oil, salt, and any other seasoning you'd like to use to spice up your fries. Transfer the seasoned jicama to your air fryer, but be sure not to overcrowd the basket. Cook for 10 to15 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through for an even crisp on all sides. Remove the golden brown and crispy jicama fries from the air fryer and allow them to cool slightly before serving.
Just like with french fries, you can serve your jicama fries with ketchup, barbecue sauce, or even ranch. Check out our list of the most underrated dipping sauces for more inspiration.