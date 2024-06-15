Don't Know What To Do With Your Jicama? Throw It In The Air Fryer

Jicama is a root vegetable often described as a cross between a potato and an apple in texture and taste. Its mild flavor makes it easily customizable and its crunchy texture, especially when raw, makes jicama a great addition to veggie trays and snack boards. Jicama's popularity has spiked partly due to its low-carb, high-fiber composition. It's often used as an alternative to potatoes for those following low-carb diets or seeking vitamin-rich properties. You may have been intrigued by the sight of this unique, thick-skinned, brown veggie in your grocery store's produce section, but never really knew how to cook it once you brought it home. The good news is, the best way to cook jicama is also the easiest. To make the most out of this vegetable, use your air fryer to make crispy and delicious jicama fries.

Like traditional french fries and sweet potato fries, the air fryer is the secret to making the quickest and best jicama fries. Air fryers use a fan to blow air around a hot cooking chamber to create fast, evenly cooked dishes with little to no oil. This unique method achieves a crispiness that rivals greasy deep-fried methods but is generally considered much healthier because little or no grease is used. Because raw jicama shares the same starchy and dense texture as raw potatoes, turning them into fries makes perfect sense — and the results are delicious.