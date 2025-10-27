Arizona's Best Steakhouse Has A 1940s Vibe In The Middle Of Phoenix
Imagine traveling back in time to the early 1900s and visiting a steakhouse in the middle of the Old West. That is exactly what it's like to go to one Arizona restaurant that Tasting Table highlighted on our list of the absolute best steakhouse in every state. The Stockyards Restaurant is a Phoenix, Arizona, steakhouse that was originally founded as a packing house by cattle baron Edward A. Tovrea in 1919. After decades in business, growing to around 40,000 heads of cattle and being considered the world's largest feedlot at the time, Tovrea's operation opened up the famed restaurant in 1947.
The Stockyards attracted everyone from local cattlemen and ranchers to bankers and politicians. Now one of the oldest steakhouses in the United States, it was carefully restored in 2004 with an eye to historical preservation and the Old West architectural style. The building features a carefully remodeled 1889 Saloon, along with a period-inspired dining hall, and the ambience is distinctly '40s Western-casual.
We chose The Stockyards due to its 75 years of history, great reviews, and menu that's simply rich in classic steakhouse fare as well as regional favorites. Diners can choose from wild boar and venison sausages, ground tenderloin chili, roast beef, prime rib, filet mignon, ribeye, chateaubriand, and elk, along with sides like cornbread and western-style potato wedges. The restaurant also offers a diverse seafood menu and classic desserts, including the customer-favorite pecan pie with bourbon whipped cream and the "Steakhouse Bread Pudding" with vanilla ice cream and bourbon caramel sauce.
Visitors praise The Stockyards' food and service
The Stockyards has a 4.6-star rating on Google, with customers highlighting the friendliness and knowledge of the servers, the casual and comfortable atmosphere of the restaurant, and the quality of the food. The steakhouse sources gourmet K4 beef from the K4 Copper State Reserve ranch in Prescott, Arizona. The brand is known for its exceptional marbling and pasture-raised beef. "The K4 Ranch steak was incredibly juicy, almost like tasting chicken soup, unbelievable," one Google reviewer said. "The vibe and servers are super chill, not fancy at all, which makes dining here so comfortable." Another Google user added, "Ordered filet mignon with Dijon mustard and sirloin steak. Both were excellently done with a precise degree of grilling, tender and delicious. Professional service in a quiet atmosphere."
In addition to the memorable meal, The Stockyards also understands that one of the factors that ruins steakhouse dining experiences is poor service. More than one reviewer called out the exceptional service they received, calling out servers by name and mentioning how long they had been working at the restaurant. "Ron was our server, and he has been at The Stockyards for 20 years," one Google user shared. "He absolutely knows the menu and helped us make some great selections." It's clear that "Arizona's original steakhouse" has a clear reputation, as yet another Google reviewer added, "The dinner did not disappoint. Our waiter, Eric, made the meal even better with his attentive service." If you find yourself in Phoenix in search of a great steak dinner, look no further than The Stockyards.