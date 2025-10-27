Arizona's Best Steakhouse Has A 1940s Vibe In The Middle Of Phoenix

Imagine traveling back in time to the early 1900s and visiting a steakhouse in the middle of the Old West. That is exactly what it's like to go to one Arizona restaurant that Tasting Table highlighted on our list of the absolute best steakhouse in every state. The Stockyards Restaurant is a Phoenix, Arizona, steakhouse that was originally founded as a packing house by cattle baron Edward A. Tovrea in 1919. After decades in business, growing to around 40,000 heads of cattle and being considered the world's largest feedlot at the time, Tovrea's operation opened up the famed restaurant in 1947.

The Stockyards attracted everyone from local cattlemen and ranchers to bankers and politicians. Now one of the oldest steakhouses in the United States, it was carefully restored in 2004 with an eye to historical preservation and the Old West architectural style. The building features a carefully remodeled 1889 Saloon, along with a period-inspired dining hall, and the ambience is distinctly '40s Western-casual.

We chose The Stockyards due to its 75 years of history, great reviews, and menu that's simply rich in classic steakhouse fare as well as regional favorites. Diners can choose from wild boar and venison sausages, ground tenderloin chili, roast beef, prime rib, filet mignon, ribeye, chateaubriand, and elk, along with sides like cornbread and western-style potato wedges. The restaurant also offers a diverse seafood menu and classic desserts, including the customer-favorite pecan pie with bourbon whipped cream and the "Steakhouse Bread Pudding" with vanilla ice cream and bourbon caramel sauce.