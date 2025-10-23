Decanters Look Elegant, But An Expert Says It's Better To Store Whiskey In Its Original Bottle

When you spot beautifully etched versions at antique stores or see television show characters using them, decanters can seem like the way to go for keeping your bourbon. But as lovely as they look, are they actually doing anything beneficial for the whiskey? To find out, we asked an expert: Alex Davis, co-owner of Peck Slip Social in New York City.

"Unlike wine, it's not necessary to decant whiskey," Davis says. In fact, it's not only unnecessary; it could prove detrimental. "Depending on where the decanter is stored and how wide the neck is, the whiskey can 'turn' more quickly compared to leaving it in the bottle, as sunlight and oxygen are the true enemies of whiskey."

Some of the reasons we decant wine are the very reasons we shouldn't decant whiskey. Letting wine breathe with a little exposure to oxygen can knock off volatile compounds that might be undesired, like carbon dioxide in a red. A small amount of oxygen can catalyze chemical reactions leading to pleasant flavor developments in certain wines. But while a short breathing period can also open up positive flavors in whiskey, any more exposure leads to oxidation, which deadens existing flavors and introduces unwanted ones like wet cardboard.