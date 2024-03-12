Here's How Long Your Whiskey Will Last In A Decanter

A whiskey decanter is a great way to bring class to your home bar or bourbon collection. Instead of looking like you're picking bottles off the liquor store shelves when you get home, you get to crack open a quality piece of crystal that's built to showcase the deep ambers and golden hues of your favorite sipper. But while decanters are an excellent addition to your living room, they do come with some small additional storage needs – namely, you'll want to keep track of how long your whiskey has been sitting in there.

On the bright side, storing whiskey in a decanter isn't all that different from storing whiskey in a bottle. The primary factor you need to be paying attention to when storing whiskey in either case is how much interaction the liquid has with the air. The amount of whiskey left in the bottle matters because the less whiskey there is left, the more air has floated in to take its place. More air means a greater rate of oxidation, which is the reason your whiskey goes bad.

There's one big difference between the bottle and the decanter, though, and that's what happens when you first fill it. As you pour the bottle out and into the empty decanter, the whiskey is going to swirl around. This creates a lot of play between the whiskey and the air, essentially kickstarting the oxidation process from the start. For this reason, whiskey only lasts around three months in a decanter.