Is It Worth It To Use A Cocktail Smoker For Your Glass Of Whiskey?
A skilled bartender knows how to mix a good drink, but a great one can make it an experience. Beyond just the taste of a well-made cocktail, they can turn making one into something theatrical. That's a big part of what inspired the idea of smoked cocktails, a creation attributed to a New York bartender who smoked Coca-Cola and mixed it with bourbon to make the Waylon cocktail. Since then, the trend has spread around the world, but there's a time and a place to use smoke in a drink. We wanted to know whether it's worth it to use a cocktail smoker for a glass of whiskey, so we spoke with Alex Davis, the co-owner of Peck Slip Social, about smoking whiskey.
"Personally, I would never smoke a straight whiskey, but smoking a whiskey cocktail is another story," Davis says. "I think smoking a whiskey that is typically enjoyed neat or on the rocks (because it deserves to be) would be compromised by the smoke and change the originally intended flavors of the whiskey." Historically, the process of distilling whiskey involved malting barley, which was done over fires fueled by peat. That peat smoke became imbued with the whiskey and gave it the signature flavor that defines some beverages. To add a new smoke on top of that — or anything with already strong smoky notes, like Laphroaig — would ruin what you want to enhance.
When whiskey and smoke work together
Davis acknowledges the fact that straight whiskey has an intended flavor profile. You're supposed to enjoy it a certain way. Even water can compromise the taste, which is why whiskey stones are a thing, even if they aren't all that effective. But you're not always going to drink whiskey neat, and that is where a smoker can enhance the experience. "At Peck Slip Social, we serve a smoked old fashioned using Uncle Nearest Green bourbon," Davis reveals. "The sweetness of the bourbon plays well with the smoke and adds depth to the flavor of the spirit." Because a cocktail is already a melding of flavors, the smoke can enhance it and add a new layer if it's used properly. It's all about understanding not just what smoke adds but why you'd want to add it. It's also more than just a flavor enhancer.
"The best part about using a cocktail smoker is the aroma that wafts throughout the space," Davis adds. "Heads always turn because of the visual and the smell." It turns what might be a delicious yet mundane cocktail into something that's a showstopper. So, is it worth it to use a cocktail smoker for a glass of whiskey? Not really. The cocktail smoker itself is a bit of an investment for such a niche item. And if you spent money on a good whiskey, you don't want to muddy the flavors by adding extra smoke. Stick to using your smoker for cocktails, and enjoy your whiskey the way it was intended.