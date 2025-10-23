Is It Worth It To Use A Cocktail Smoker For Your Glass Of Whiskey?

A skilled bartender knows how to mix a good drink, but a great one can make it an experience. Beyond just the taste of a well-made cocktail, they can turn making one into something theatrical. That's a big part of what inspired the idea of smoked cocktails, a creation attributed to a New York bartender who smoked Coca-Cola and mixed it with bourbon to make the Waylon cocktail. Since then, the trend has spread around the world, but there's a time and a place to use smoke in a drink. We wanted to know whether it's worth it to use a cocktail smoker for a glass of whiskey, so we spoke with Alex Davis, the co-owner of Peck Slip Social, about smoking whiskey.

"Personally, I would never smoke a straight whiskey, but smoking a whiskey cocktail is another story," Davis says. "I think smoking a whiskey that is typically enjoyed neat or on the rocks (because it deserves to be) would be compromised by the smoke and change the originally intended flavors of the whiskey." Historically, the process of distilling whiskey involved malting barley, which was done over fires fueled by peat. That peat smoke became imbued with the whiskey and gave it the signature flavor that defines some beverages. To add a new smoke on top of that — or anything with already strong smoky notes, like Laphroaig — would ruin what you want to enhance.