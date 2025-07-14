The Absolute Best Cocktail Smokers Money Can Buy, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ordered your fair share of drinks at fancy cocktail bars, you may be familiar with some smoky libations. Not only do they look impressive, but adding smoke to an old fashioned or a glass of bourbon (or any other drink, for that matter), improves the flavor, too. You don't have to head out to a bar to get a fun smoky cocktail experience, considering how easy it is to get your hands on a DIY cocktail smoker kit.

Home cocktail smokers come in a range of styles. Some rely on simple wooden toppers, for example, which are loaded with wood chips and then placed over the top of your glass before being heated with a torch. Others utilize a gun design. In this case, the gun is usually attached to a tube, which funnels the smoke into your drink. Other options include smoke boxes (which are particularly theatrical) and smoke domes (great for a dramatic presentation).

But while appearance is fun, the most important things to look for in a cocktail smoker kit are ease of use, good value for money, efficient design, and tasty results. We think all of the smoking kits listed below, which we picked based on Amazon reviews, tick those boxes.

