The Absolute Best Cocktail Smokers Money Can Buy, According To Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you've ordered your fair share of drinks at fancy cocktail bars, you may be familiar with some smoky libations. Not only do they look impressive, but adding smoke to an old fashioned or a glass of bourbon (or any other drink, for that matter), improves the flavor, too. You don't have to head out to a bar to get a fun smoky cocktail experience, considering how easy it is to get your hands on a DIY cocktail smoker kit.
Home cocktail smokers come in a range of styles. Some rely on simple wooden toppers, for example, which are loaded with wood chips and then placed over the top of your glass before being heated with a torch. Others utilize a gun design. In this case, the gun is usually attached to a tube, which funnels the smoke into your drink. Other options include smoke boxes (which are particularly theatrical) and smoke domes (great for a dramatic presentation).
But while appearance is fun, the most important things to look for in a cocktail smoker kit are ease of use, good value for money, efficient design, and tasty results. We think all of the smoking kits listed below, which we picked based on Amazon reviews, tick those boxes.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Homia universal cocktail smoker kit
Sergii Kaidash founded Homia, a Florida-based smoking kit brand, for one simple reason: He wanted to help people give better gifts. While a cocktail smoking gun is useful on its own, it's even better when it's given in a set, complete with all the accessories you need to make a truly impressive cocktail at home. That's why the brand now offers multiple smoking gun kits, including this universal model.
The kit comes with a smoke infuser, flexible hose, disk lid, smoking lid, and tall cocktail lid, as well as seven different flavors of wood chips. For those who prefer a well-rounded and smokier flavor, there's oak. Rather have fruitier undertones? Choose from apple, pear, peach, and cherry. Other options include hickory and beech. The set also comes with a cleaning brush and batteries.
Reviewers are generally very impressed with the Fuma universal cocktail smoker kit; thousands of customers have reviewed it and many of them give it five stars. They praise its ease of use, its portability (it's battery-operated, so you can even use it in the garden), the amount of smoke it produces, and the variety of wood chip flavors to choose from. Others rave about how versatile the kit is, claiming that it works just as well for smoking meats and cheeses as it does for cocktails and spirits.
Purchase the Homia universal cocktail smoker kit on Amazon for $99.11
Breville smoking gun food smoker
The Breville smoking gun is another good investment for smoky cocktail fans. The battery-powered gun (which has dual air speeds) comes together with two types of wood chips, an integrated stand, removable hose, and detachable burn chamber, making it not just efficient to operate, but easy to use too. You will have to buy batteries separately for this particular smoker, and it doesn't come with a cleaning brush. However, it can be wiped off with a damp cloth and the burn chamber can be cleaned in the dishwasher after use. You will also need a lighter or matches to operate the gun, as it doesn't come with a heating element.
The smoking gun is a hit with customers for a few reasons. It has an abundance of positive reviews on Amazon, largely because of its compact size, the way it produces plumes of cold smoke quickly, and how simple it is to operate. Customers also praise the flavors produced by the wood chips, noting that they are pleasant without being overwhelming, and if you're using the kit to smoke food, they can infuse a nice flavor into fish and cheeses.
Purchase the Breville smoking gun food smoker on Amazon for $99.95
Gramercy Kitchen Company cocktail smoker kit
Gramercy Kitchen Company's cocktail smoker kit might be a budget-friendly pick, but it doesn't skimp on quality. For less than $30, you'll receive a handheld smoker, wood chips, a cleaning brush, and even replacement parts for this specific model. The cherry on top? It also comes neatly packed in a black velvet storage bag.
The price is one of the biggest positives among reviewers, many of whom note that it is just as effective at smoking cocktails, meats, and cheeses as more expensive versions on the market, so that's a big tick for value. Many also praise how easy this particular smoker is to use, the amount of smoke it produces, and its impressive appearance. However, this basic option, many add-ons will need to be purchased separately, including batteries, infuser lids, and extra wood chips.
Customers also rave about how easy this smoker kit is to clean and praise the aromas and flavors it brings to cocktails. Overall, this is far from a bad budget cocktail smoker kit option if you want to experiment without breaking the bank. It has racked up plenty of positive reviews from impressed consumers, many of whom give it the full five stars.
Purchase the Gramercy Kitchen Company cocktail smoker kit on Amazon for $29.97
Aumpkin cocktail smoker kit
The Aumpkin cocktail smoker kit is another great, budget-friendly choice that delivers on quality. The smoker itself is made of oak wood, which gives it a sleek, stylish appearance. The set also comes with a triple flame refillable torch, as well as plenty of extras that make using it easy, like spoons, pliers, six types of wood chips, an ice ball mold, stone ice cubes, metal filters, and a cleaning brush. It all comes nicely presented in a luxurious-looking black box, giving the set a premium feel without the price tag.
Customers are impressed with the price of the Aumpkin kit, with plenty noting that they gave it as a gift and it was well-received. This kit also ticks the box for taste, as reviewers also praise the flavor that comes from the different wood chips (it comes with apple, beech, pecan, cherry, pear, and oak) and how simple it is to use. You need to purchase butane to fill the torch, but for just over $35, this smoker kit offers plenty of value for money. A testament to its quality, this particular smoker kit has racked up thousands of reviews on Amazon, many of which are overwhelmingly positive.
Purchase the Aumpkin cocktail smoker kit on Amazon for $35.99
Kuzkuzy cocktail smoker kit
Kuzkuzy offers yet another sleek and budget-friendly cocktail smoker kit. Similar to the Aumpkin model, it comes with a neat-looking wooden chimney, a refillable triple flame torch, six different types of wood chips, mesh screens, and a spoon, which help make the entire kit easy to use. It also comes with a cleaning brush, so it's simple to clean when you're done. It's packaged in a luxurious-looking black box, making it a good gift choice for holidays or birthdays.
Many Amazon reviewers praise the elegant presentation of the kit, the quality of its design, and the flavor and variety of the wood chips. While you'll need to buy the butane for the refillable torch, it's still an affordable and good-quality option for those looking to dip their toes into the world of cocktail smoking without spending too much money. As one reviewer writes, it's "an inexpensive way to have a $20 drink at a bar with the same results!"
Purchase the Kuzkuzy cocktail smoker kit on Amazon for $39.99
ComboJoy cocktail smoker kit
At just under $60, this cocktail smoker kit from ComboJoy doesn't come with a premium price tag, but it's still a little more expensive than some of the other options on this list. Still, if you want to treat somebody in your life who loves an old fashioned cocktail (and yes, that person can be you), then it's worth the spend. It comes with a wooden barrel smoke top (which looks neat and impressive), six different wood chips (for a nice range of flavor), a torch lighter, ice molds, and a metal filter, and two stylish whiskey glasses. Everything is packaged together in a luxurious gift box.
Reviewers praise the classy appearance of the ComboJoy cocktail smoker kit, and note that for the price, it's a high-quality, well-crafted set. They also say that the variety of wood chips brings a touch of unique flavor to classic old fashioned cocktails, so it scores well on taste, too. Reviewers also note that the glasses are sturdy, tastefully designed, and the perfect shape for whiskey-based cocktails. This particular kit boasts an abundance of positive reviews on Amazon, many of whom give it the full five stars.
Purchase the ComboJoy cocktail smoker kit on Amazon for $59.99
Smlpuame cocktail smoker kit
Smlpuame's kit is a little more on the basic side, but for less than $30, it still provides everything you need to make a deliciously smoky cocktail. In fact, the cherry wood smoker (which is super easy to use, as it fits neatly over whiskey glasses) and torch (butane not included) come with 10 replaceable filters and four flavors of air-dried wood chips, which is enough to make a few impressive ultra-smoky cocktails before you need to restock.
Reviewers were big fans of the price, in particular, and note that the smoker kit is also simple to use and small enough to store easily. They also praise the flavors, variety, and aroma of the included wood chips, too, so you can rest assured it's going to deliver on taste. However, some note that due to the basic nature of this kit, Smlpuame's offering is better suited to beginners. If you already love smoking cocktails, you might benefit from spending a little bit more on a premium kit. That said, most Amazon reviewers agree this is a solid budget option.
Purchase the Smlpuame cocktail smoker kit on Amazon for $28.99
Middleton Mixology SmokeTop cocktail smoker kit
You can trust Middleton Mixology, because it was created by James Middleton — a trained bartender and firefighter — who used his experience working with smoke to design SmokeTop. The smoker sits on top of your cocktail glass and infuses smoke into the drink. That's one big gold star for ease of use.
This kit is designed for bartenders, so you know it's high-quality, which explains the higher price tag. It includes five SmokeTops (ideal if you're hosting a party and want to impress multiple guests at once in your home bar), as well as the brand's own wood chips.
Middleton Mixology's SmokeTop cocktail smoker kit has racked up plenty of five-star reviews on Amazon. Overall, customers praise the quality of the SmokeTop set and how easy it is to use at home. Some were also impressed with the sheer amount of wood chips that are included, noting that there is enough to last a year or more (depending on your cocktail drinking frequency, of course).
Purchase the Middleton Mixology SmokeTop cocktail smoker kit on Amazon for $149.99
Tmkeffc portable smoking gun
Tmkeffc's cocktail smoking kit offers impressive plumes of cold smoke for your favorite drinks. The gun is hand-operated, which means you can easily and efficiently adjust the speed and amount as you go. Besides the gun and basic accessories, like the paddle and rubber ports, this kit comes with four sample packs of wood chips, so you can choose your favorite flavor before investing in a larger package.
Reviewers praise the way this simple kit can help you infuse more flavor into cocktails, as well as meats and cheeses. Most note that the gun is easy to use, and the kit has a simple, fuss-free design, making it good value for the money. Despite its simple design, it still produces a decent volume of smoke without needing to use up lots of wood chips. This kit has a growing number of reviews — the majority of which are glowing.
Purchase the Tmkeffc portable smoking gun on Amazon for $46.95
Methodology
According to Business Research Insights, in 2024, the global cocktail smoker market was valued at more than $8.8 billion. By 2033, it's expected to increase to more than $18 billion. There are many smokers available on the market, some of which are better than others. To help you find the best ones, we looked through Amazon's extensive selection and selected smokers with many reviews. But it's not enough for a smoker to have lots of reviews, of course. They also have to be good reviews, so we made sure that each of our selections had a high percentage of five-star ratings.
We also looked beyond the reviews and checked each smoker against our criteria, ensuring that each one offered an efficient, easy-to-use design. Who wants to spend hours trying to figure out how to use a smoker when they just want to enjoy a cocktail? Not us — so we're guessing not you, either. It was also important to find options that offered tasty results and came with a range of wood chips so that everyone's tastes can be catered to, whether they prefer fruity or woody flavors. And last, but certainly not least, value for money was also an important criterion, as a budget price shouldn't mean a cheap design. We think these choices tick all of the boxes and can give you exactly what you're looking for: The perfect tools for a deliciously smoky cocktail.