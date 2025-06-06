Why You Might Not Want To Use Whiskey Stones In Your Drinks

Cocktails and ice can be a tricky balancing act, but if you're considering buying some whiskey stones to chill your drinks without diluting them you may want to think again. While an ice-cold drink is always welcome, nobody likes the idea of watering down their favorite cocktail or expensive liquor with tons of melted ice. Whiskey stones are supposed to solve that problem. Whiskey stones are usually made from stone or stainless steel and get chilled and dropped in drinks to cool them with no dilution or impact on flavor. Or at least that's the idea, but when was the last time you actually saw a whiskey stone in a cocktail made by a professional? So to find out how well whiskey stones really work we reached out to master mixologist Justin Lavenue, co-owner of The Roosevelt Room and owner operator of The Eleanor, and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails, for his expert opinion.

Asked if whiskey stones are worth it, Lavenue says, "Whiskey stones are often marketed as a premium solution for chilling spirits without dilution, but in my experience, they're not especially effective." The reason has to do with the chemical properties of water. He explains that, "their main limitation is thermal efficiency. Whiskey stones simply don't retain or transfer cold as well as ice." And according to Lavenue, whiskey stones aren't just less cold than ice, they also warm up more quickly once in the drink, further limiting their effectiveness.