The Hearty Bread That'll Pair Perfectly With Your Go-To Comforting Dips

When temperatures drop, it is natural to start reaching for recipes that offer tastes of delicious comfort. Freshly-baked bread is one such pathway. Not only does the aroma of bread baking fill a home with drool-inducing scents, but a loaf pulled straight out of a warm oven is the perfect platform for creamy dips and flavorful spreads. Whether you're a fan of a savory cheeseburger dip or sweet caramel pecan cheesecake dip, this wholesome 3-ingredient honey beer bread recipe is made for your favorite toppings.

Thankfully, trained expertise isn't required to assemble this beer bread, as our recipe can be baked by novices and be ready in around an hour to serve. Made with self-rising flour, honey, and beer, honey beer bread can be customized to suit your palate. While you can choose any kind of beer to make this recipe, recipe developer Ksenia Prints suggests finding a pint with honey or caramel notes to coax out the sweeter tastes found in this recipe. A cold amber ale is a great place to start. After the batter to make honey beer bread is mixed and poured into a bread pan, you'll have a golden-brown loaf to slice about one hour later. You can brush the loaf with honey or use a whisky glaze to elevate your recipe before crowning slices with your dip of choice.