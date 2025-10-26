Turn Your Favorite Pop-Tarts Into Irresistible Cake Balls

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're looking to spruce up a dessert table or create tasty treats to perk up afternoon snack time, cake pops are not only delicious but easy to make. These sweet snacks are delicious and don't require an oven to bake. Instead of reaching for boxed cake mix, you can rip open packages of your favorite Pop-Tarts flavors. With a range of options to choose from, cake pops can be customized to suit any palate or occasion. From Frosted Stawberry to Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon to Frosted Chocolate Chip, bite-sized cakes with your favorite flavors can be tailored to party themes, seasonal menus, and the preferences of picky guests.

After you've selected your Pop-Tarts flavor, the pieces will be pulverized in a food processor with cream cheese. For an even sweeter result, you can mix the Pop-Tarts with cream cheese frosting. The mixture should be thick enough to roll in your hands into bite-sized orbs. Just as the ratio between cake mix and frosting is kept balanced when making cake pops, you'll want to strive for a similar consistency when using Pop-Tarts. To coat each bite with a sweet shell, melt almond bark or chocolate to dip each rolled piece into, then freeze the covered balls until the exterior shell has hardened. It can be helpful to chill the pieces before dipping them to keep ingredients intact during the process.