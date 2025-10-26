Turn Your Favorite Pop-Tarts Into Irresistible Cake Balls
Whether you're looking to spruce up a dessert table or create tasty treats to perk up afternoon snack time, cake pops are not only delicious but easy to make. These sweet snacks are delicious and don't require an oven to bake. Instead of reaching for boxed cake mix, you can rip open packages of your favorite Pop-Tarts flavors. With a range of options to choose from, cake pops can be customized to suit any palate or occasion. From Frosted Stawberry to Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon to Frosted Chocolate Chip, bite-sized cakes with your favorite flavors can be tailored to party themes, seasonal menus, and the preferences of picky guests.
After you've selected your Pop-Tarts flavor, the pieces will be pulverized in a food processor with cream cheese. For an even sweeter result, you can mix the Pop-Tarts with cream cheese frosting. The mixture should be thick enough to roll in your hands into bite-sized orbs. Just as the ratio between cake mix and frosting is kept balanced when making cake pops, you'll want to strive for a similar consistency when using Pop-Tarts. To coat each bite with a sweet shell, melt almond bark or chocolate to dip each rolled piece into, then freeze the covered balls until the exterior shell has hardened. It can be helpful to chill the pieces before dipping them to keep ingredients intact during the process.
Turn one sweet snack into an even sweeter treat
Chilled, coated cake balls can be topped with garnishes of chopped nuts, sprinkles, mini-marshmallows, or your favorite candy decorations. Insert popsicle sticks for easy distribution at parties and family gatherings. Once you've sampled these delicious chewy treats, you can let flavor creations run wild by dropping in a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice into a batch made with cream cheese frosting and maple syrup Pop-Tarts, or add almonds into a mix of banana bread Pop-Tarts that are mixed with cream cheese. Cake pops made with frosted coconut caramel Pop-Tarts can be coated in toasted coconut flakes. Add extracts like hazelnut or almond to cream cheese frosting for even more depth of flavor to your bite-sized cakes. You can also set aside some of the pulverized Pop-Tarts pieces to roll the cake pops into.
To make nearly 3 dozen cake balls, estimate using 12 Pop-Tarts and an 8-ounce package of cream cheese. Keep your creations in an air-tight container in the fridge to keep them fresh for several days, or freeze the sweet treats to extend their lifespan for up to two months and place them into the fridge prior to serving. Snacking has never been sweeter.