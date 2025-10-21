Pouring Vinegar Down Drains May Not Prevent Future Problems

For years, the go-to "homemade" cleaning solution for your kitchen has been vinegar and baking soda. The mixture is often touted as a cheap, easy, and equally effective alternative to more expensive store-bought cleaners. Partially, this is true. Vinegar and baking soda provide some genius ways to clean your kitchen, but only for certain types of messes. Moreover, mixing them is not the magic solution we've been led to believe. In particular, you should not pour this combo down your drain if you have a clog. You may end up creating more problems for yourself in the long run, including worsening the clog or damaging pipes.

It's important to note that together, vinegar and baking soda only create carbon dioxide, water, and a little salt. That fizzy reaction is the gas escaping, which also reduces the cleaning effectiveness of both products. While the bubbling action may provide some physical agitation to partially remove a clog, it's no more effective than pouring Coca-Cola down the drain. The gas will simply exit the drain the way it entered without producing enough pressure to move much.

Most drain clogs are held together by greasy buildup. Chemically, vinegar and baking soda don't dissolve grease, so it's a poor choice. You can test this for yourself by placing a cube of butter in two bowls. Add baking soda and vinegar to one, and hot water with dish soap to the other, then come back after five minutes to compare. The butter in the vinegar solution will remain solid, while the other will have partially melted.