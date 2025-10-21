Martha Stewart Made Prison Jelly With This Underrated Fruit

Martha Stewart has been vocal about the poor quality of food and less-than-desirable meals served in prison. When Stewart served five months after being sentenced for obstruction of justice, she noticed that some ingredients were years past the products' listed expiration dates. "You would not want to eat that food," she told the Daily Mail.

In an attempt to make some of these dishes more palatable, Stewart took it upon herself to make use of what she could — and that included picking crab apples from trees on the premises. The 105-acre compound contained an assortment of trees, and Stewart set to work making jam with the crab apples she gathered. Stewart has long touted the merits of crab apples and encouraged that the small, tart fruits can not only be eaten but offer pretty blooms to gaze at in the spring. She has encouraged home owners to add crabapple trees to their own gardens for added fragrance and aesthetic appeal. Due to their tartness, however, Stewart has admitted that these tiny apples are not ideal for snacking but are better used for chutneys, jams, and preserves.