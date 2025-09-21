How Martha Stewart Described The Food In Prison

Martha Stewart spent five months in the Alderson Federal Prison Camp in West Virginia as part of her sentence after being convicted of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and making false statements to federal investigators in the ImClone Systems insider trading scandal. We've all heard stories about prison food, so imagine what a perfectionist like Stewart thought of the offerings while behind bars.

In the Netflix documentary "Martha," the lifestyle icon is said to have not been a fan of prison food, but it went deeper than just not liking the way things tasted. She was worried about the nutritional value of what was offered and questioned what was in it.

A narrator read from Stewart's prison diary, "What worries me is the very poor quality of the food and the unavailability of fresh anything, as there are many starches and many carbs, many fat foods. No pure anything." Stewart said on camera that she "wasn't a coffee drinker anyway, but boy, that coffee was terrible and the milk was ... everything was terrible." It certainly was a far cry from the healthy fare that Stewart counts among her favorite foods.