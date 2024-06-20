Can You Bake With Crab Apples?

When autumn rolls around, you may notice trees in your neighborhood showing off fruits of the season with clusters of colorful, miniature-sized apples. With this bounty in abundance, you might wonder if those small crab apples are fair game for culinary undertakings. Since biting into one raw can be a bitter experience, the bright hues of crab apples may attract you before their taste does. However, with a bit of prep work and recipe alterations, you can give new life to some of your favorite recipes using this unique ingredient.

Crab apples can offer both bright colors and zest to your go-to baked goods. Using them requires some adjustments, as you'll need to look for ways to offset the sour flavor these tiny fruits are known for. Poaching crab apples in sweet wine can help tone down the pucker factor, and compensating with mixtures of sweeteners and spices of your choosing can convert crab apples into truly delightful additions to jams, pies, tarts, and breads.