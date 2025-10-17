Make Your Canned Tuna Taste Like Pulled Pork With One Ingredient
There are many traditional and delicious canned tuna recipes, like casseroles and salads, that you've likely eaten one too many times. Then, there are the ways to transform canned tuna into a gourmet meal. But why not use that tinned fish in your pantry for a meal that falls somewhere between those two culinary categories? We're talking about combining the fish with barbecue sauce to mimic pulled pork.
Now, canned fish and fresh pork certainly don't share similar flavor profiles, but the bold spiciness and sweetness offered by barbecue sauce can provide a similar taste. Canned tuna is relatively affordable compared to other meats, so it's a way to make a sandwich that resembles pulled pork from your favorite smokehouse for less. It also doesn't hurt that the fish is already cooked, so you don't have to deal with too many pots and pans for this version of barbecue — a time saver itself.
The barbecue-style tuna can also be customized with a variety of other ingredients, from diced jalapeños for heat to celery to add crunch. So, get inventive with your favorite BBQ sauce and can of tuna.
Transform canned tuna with barbecue sauce into a complete dish
For one or two servings, a five-ounce can of tuna is enough, but you can use more to feed a family or crowd. Be sure to drain off any excess liquid and break up the tuna before mixing.
You can serve the fish cold or at room temperature if you're aiming for a tuna salad situation, and mix it with your go-to additions, like raw red onion or blue cheese crumbles. For this route, serve the tuna slathered in sauce on lettuce wraps, bread, or with chips or crackers for dipping.
To resemble pulled pork even more, kick it up a notch with a few extra steps. Sauté vegetables like onion or celery in a pan, add your sauce, then stir in the tuna. Bring to a boil to thicken the sauce, reduce the heat, then serve warm. Serve the tuna mixture on a potato or brioche bun with our kale slaw to add a textural contrast and to really mimic pulled pork. To bring it all together, use your favorite brand of store-bought barbecue sauce.
Try making your own barbecue sauce, too
If you prefer to skip store-bought, you can make your own barbecue sauce with flavor enhancements that complement tuna well. Go homemade with Tasting Table's sweet and tangy barbecue sauce, featuring white wine vinegar. While you can make an easy three-ingredient barbecue sauce with this recipe, you can also customize the flavor by making some ingredient swaps. Many sauces can be made more flavorful with mustard as an additional ingredient. But Worcestershire sauce is another strong ingredient to consider using in your homemade barbecue sauce, thanks to its umami quality.
Smoky notes pairs really well with canned tuna, so it is easy to add that in through the barbecue sauce. Whether you achieve it with liquid smoke, smoked paprika, chopped smoked peppers, or through more savory, umami ingredients, it's an easy way to hit all the right flavors for a delicious pairing with canned tuna.