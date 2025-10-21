The Protein-Packed Snack You Should Always Avoid Buying At Aldi

Protein snacks are currently in their heyday, based on the endless list of protein bar brands you can find at your local grocery store. Aldi aims to please by offering store-brand protein bars for a fraction of the cost. Unfortunately, not all of them are worth buying. We tasted and ranked 12 protein-packed snacks from Aldi, and the Elevation MAXX Blueberry Bars came in dead last.

We based our ranking off of nutritional value and taste, primarily. On paper, Aldi's Elevation MAXX Blueberry Bars look great because they're made with whole ingredients like dates, blueberries, egg whites, nut butters, and almonds. Plus, they're marketed as a "powerhouse of protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals." While we applaud the whole ingredients and purported nutritional benefits, one bite was enough to fail this blueberry bar on taste and texture.

The Fig Newton-like smell translated to a sickly sweet blueberry flavor with hints of nut butter on the back end that did nothing to balance it out. In addition to being overwhelmed with the taste of fruitcake, we were even more put off by the dense, ultra sticky texture of these bars. While protein bars often have a chewy center, these reached a new extreme. Not only did they cling to our teeth, but they also took a great deal of effort to choke down once we pried what wasn't stuck in our teeth from the roof or our mouth. Do your tastebuds (and your jaw) a favor, and leave these bars on the shelf.