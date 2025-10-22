10 Canned Foods That Will Upgrade Your Boring Toast Instantly

Enjoyed by millions of us on the daily, toasted bread makes the perfect base for a satisfying breakfast or lunch, providing a versatile canvas for customizing with whichever toppings take your fancy. Reaching for your favorite spread is of course a great way to jazz up your slices (peanut butter, Nutella, and jam all deserve a mention), but a variety of canned foods can also help you turn toast into an even heartier meal, while maintaining the same convenient approach.

Many canned foods can be added to your toast straight from the can, while others will require a quick drain or reheat on the stovetop. There's truly an option to suit every mood, whether you're after something savory and protein-rich, sweet and sticky, or looking to pack some extra color and nutrients onto your plate. So, if your everyday toast is starting to look a little lackluster, here's your reminder that there might just be a can sitting in your pantry that can help.