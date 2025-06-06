The Actual Reason Corned Beef Has That Distinct Pink Color
Corned beef is a flavorful classic featured prominently in cuisines such as Jewish and Irish-American cooking. While other meats, like steak and ribs, are usually cooked until they're browned, corned beef stays pink throughout its preparation. The light rose color can often put eaters off and they wonder if the beef is safe to consume. To corn means to salt, and therefore the meat must be cured to help preserve it. Corned beef's pinkish hue comes from sodium nitrite (aka, saltpeter) in the salt water mixture used to brine the meat. The bright pink color surfaces when there is collision between the nitrites and myoglobin, the protein that gives meat its redness. Hence, why the beef stays pink once it is done sizzling. The same reaction can be observed when cooking bacon, hot dogs, and sausages. Saltpeter is a significant ingredient in cured meats because it kills harmful bacteria (for example, botulism) as the meat is brined.
Corned beef is a tougher cut of meat and needs a longer time to cook. Simmer the corned beef on the stove for at least one hour per pound. If you use the oven, set the timer for three hours for a two-pound piece. When utilizing the slow cooker, pour one cup of water on top of the meat and let it cook for 10 hours on the low setting or five hours on high.
What dishes include corned beef?
Several dishes include corned beef as one of their major ingredients. In the Irish-American tradition, the meat is eaten alongside cabbage to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. When Irish immigrants made the journey across the Atlantic in the 19th century, corned beef was cheap to buy and it because a household meal item. For Jewish culinary preparations, corned beef and brisket were great choices for meat as these parts of the cow were kept kosher. New York City's iconic Katz's Deli (and the eatery made famous by 1989's "When Harry Met Sally") serves delicious corned beef and pastrami sandwiches that take inspiration from the Jewish customs.
Canned corned beef is a famous staple in the Philippines and is used in a dish called "silog." The meat is mixed with sauteed beef, onions, garlic fried rice, and fried eggs. In the United Kingdom, "Bully Beef" pies and sandwiches use canned corned beef that has been marinating in spices. The meat became popular during World War II as it was a cheap source of protein for British soldiers and civilians alike.