Corned beef is a flavorful classic featured prominently in cuisines such as Jewish and Irish-American cooking. While other meats, like steak and ribs, are usually cooked until they're browned, corned beef stays pink throughout its preparation. The light rose color can often put eaters off and they wonder if the beef is safe to consume. To corn means to salt, and therefore the meat must be cured to help preserve it. Corned beef's pinkish hue comes from sodium nitrite (aka, saltpeter) in the salt water mixture used to brine the meat. The bright pink color surfaces when there is collision between the nitrites and myoglobin, the protein that gives meat its redness. Hence, why the beef stays pink once it is done sizzling. The same reaction can be observed when cooking bacon, hot dogs, and sausages. Saltpeter is a significant ingredient in cured meats because it kills harmful bacteria (for example, botulism) as the meat is brined.

Corned beef is a tougher cut of meat and needs a longer time to cook. Simmer the corned beef on the stove for at least one hour per pound. If you use the oven, set the timer for three hours for a two-pound piece. When utilizing the slow cooker, pour one cup of water on top of the meat and let it cook for 10 hours on the low setting or five hours on high.