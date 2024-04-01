Why Saltpeter Is Important For Making Corned Beef

The term "corned" comes from the kernels of salt that were originally used to brine meat for preservation before widespread refrigeration was available. Salts with higher naturally occurring nitrates were found to be more effective at preserving meat, which is how they came to be in widespread use in salami, sausages, pastrami, and corned beef. These food items are treated with the product to keep them safe for later eating.

Because these ingredients have gotten some bad press lately, you may have noticed items you can now purchase at the store that are free from nitrates and nitrites. However, there are certain things you should know before buying nitrate-free bacon. Rather than using traditional curing salts, producers turn to vegetable juices that have a high amount of naturally occurring nitrates and those meats might actually wind up with more of the compound.

Ultimately, this age-old method of preserving meat is what gives corned beef and other meat products its complex texture and color. Without the saltpeter or sodium nitrate curing agents, these items just wouldn't be the same.