Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its Fan-Favorite Cajun-Style Thanksgiving Turkey – But You Might Want To Skip Delivery

Thanksgiving may be a holiday that is all about the food, but if you want the feast without the work, Popeyes' Cajun Turkey is one of the most popular options. First released back in 2001, Popeyes' Thanksgiving turkey has become a mainstay of the holiday, perfect for people who want a pretty traditional Thanksgiving meal but are willing to pay a little more for someone else to do the prep. The only problem is that they often sell out fast, as they are frozen and meant to be ordered ahead of the holiday. And if you want one this year, now is the time to be on top of it, because Popeyes Cajun Turkey has just returned and is available to be ordered.

Popeyes offers two options for getting your frozen Thanksgiving turkey, with the bird available to be shipped nationwide and picked up in stores. The shipping options will probably be the most convenient for most people, but there is one catch. This year, the turkey is priced starting at $54.99 for pickup, which is more expensive but not too bad compared to a normal Butterball-style frozen turkey from the supermarket. However, shipping that big bird costs a pretty penny, and it will up the price of your Thanksgiving dinner to $99. For people who don't have a Popeyes nearby, it's the only option, but if you do have one within driving distance, an extra $35 is a lot to pay.