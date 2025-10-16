Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its Fan-Favorite Cajun-Style Thanksgiving Turkey – But You Might Want To Skip Delivery
Thanksgiving may be a holiday that is all about the food, but if you want the feast without the work, Popeyes' Cajun Turkey is one of the most popular options. First released back in 2001, Popeyes' Thanksgiving turkey has become a mainstay of the holiday, perfect for people who want a pretty traditional Thanksgiving meal but are willing to pay a little more for someone else to do the prep. The only problem is that they often sell out fast, as they are frozen and meant to be ordered ahead of the holiday. And if you want one this year, now is the time to be on top of it, because Popeyes Cajun Turkey has just returned and is available to be ordered.
Popeyes offers two options for getting your frozen Thanksgiving turkey, with the bird available to be shipped nationwide and picked up in stores. The shipping options will probably be the most convenient for most people, but there is one catch. This year, the turkey is priced starting at $54.99 for pickup, which is more expensive but not too bad compared to a normal Butterball-style frozen turkey from the supermarket. However, shipping that big bird costs a pretty penny, and it will up the price of your Thanksgiving dinner to $99. For people who don't have a Popeyes nearby, it's the only option, but if you do have one within driving distance, an extra $35 is a lot to pay.
Popeyes' popular Cajun Thanksgiving turkey is priced for pickup and deliver
The Popeyes' Cajun turkey isn't just a frozen bird; it's also precooked. So, beyond thawing, the work required to prepare it is minimal. The turkey is also already seasoned and rubbed with the chain's Cajun-style spices for extra flavor. Popeyes' turkeys are between 11 and 13 pounds, and are supposed to serve eight to 12 people.
While there isn't much work to be done, there is still some planning required to thaw the turkey. Popeyes recommends two methods: either thawing in the fridge or running cold water over it. If you opt for the fridge, it will take 72 hours to fully defrost and be ready for cooking.
Popeyes doesn't have a suggested time for the running water options, simply saying it should be fully submerged in cold water with fresh water continuously running. The time for defrosting a standard turkey this way is usually 30 minutes per pound, so it is an option if you can only defrost the day of. Once defrosted, the turkey should be stored in the fridge for no more than three days, and it can be reheated in two hours, with a target internal temperature of 140 degrees Fahrenheit.
Popeyes also suggests some of its signature sides, including its mac & cheese and mashed potatoes with Cajun gravy, which must be ordered separately.