Why Anthony Bourdain Said To Avoid Ordering Well-Done Meat At Restaurants

Ask any chef why you should avoid ordering a well-done steak and you'll get one of two answers. One type of chef will get technical: they'll talk about how cooking a steak for that long would almost always result in all the tasty marbling being cooked off, turning a juicy, tender, delicious cut of meat into something dry, tough, and devoid of all flavor. On the other hand, a chef like Anthony Bourdain, who was always the contrarian entertainer, will give a more honest answer.

In 1999, Bourdain wrote an essay in The New Yorker titled "Don't Eat Before Reading This," which gave readers a whole list of things to avoid ordering at a restaurant – including seafood on a Monday, weekend brunch, bargain sushi, and the complementary bread baskets. A year later, he published his first book, "Kitchen Confidential," which expanded on the same theme, giving readers an uncensored view of New York's restaurant kitchens.

One of the more famous tips he shared involved well-done steaks, sarcastically saying that people who ordered those "pay for the privilege of eating our garbage." According to Bourdain, if you order a well-done steak, you're very likely to be served a substandard cut of meat that would've otherwise been thrown in the bin. He then went on to write in detail about a time-honored practice called "save for well-done."