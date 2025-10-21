This Smartfood Popcorn Flavor Is Magic In A Bag (And It's Not White Cheddar)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As delicious as popcorn might be, whipping up perfect bowls from scratch isn't always ideal when cravings strike. Pre-made popcorn can make at-home snacking more convenient by eliminating the hassle of waiting for kernels to fluff. After trying eight different Smartfood popcorn flavors and ranking them, our Tasting Table writer discovered that the 45-calorie-per-cup Smartfood Movie Theater Butter popcorn was not to be slept on. In fact, the stuff is delicious.
Instead of salting homemade popcorn pieces to buttery, salty perfection, simply rip open a package of Smartfood Popcorn, dump the contents into a bowl, and enjoy buttery movie theater popcorn at home. Something about eating popcorn in a movie theater hits different, and Smartfood has managed to capture this magic in a package that can be enjoyed on the couch. It's a near-transcendent experience that can convert your living room into a theater, no ticket required.
"I love this popcorn," gushed one popcorn lover on YouTube. "This is my favorite all-time movie theater popcorn, not counting Sears and Target's old popcorn machines," agreed another. Smartfood has sought to deliver the movie theatre experience on demand, and with this drool-inducing flavor, the brand has delivered. Made simply with popcorn, vegetable oil, salt, color, and natural butter flavor, this tempting snack will change movie night forever.
Movie theater perks served right at home
Since 1985, Smartfood has tantalized popcorn lovers with ready-to-eat varieties. TikTokkers have noted that Smartfood has consistently sold delicious flavors. Options like White Cheddar and Caramel and Cheddar Mix have attracted a devout set of fans, but the Movie Theater Butter popcorn is worth a serious nod. "Best bagged popcorn ever," declared an Amazon buyer. "That popcorn is amazing," added a YouTube user.
Not only can the package be ripped open to start noshing on the tasty snack inside, but the popcorn can be used in a range of other recipes. Try making chocolate chip cookies topped with the buttery popcorn; doctoring batches with grated lime zest, sea salt, and chili powder; stirring popcorn with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles, and seasonings; or combining other snacks like cereal, peanuts, and pretzels in a bowl for a treat that will be difficult to put down.
Even if you can't be bothered to assemble any sort of recipe with the ingredient, one Walmart buyer admitted to adding extra butter to the popcorn for enhanced decadence. "The best movie theatre popcorn available outside of the theatre. My favorite," this shopper asserted. It's a valid statement, and one that might keep you out of the theaters and watching more movies at home.