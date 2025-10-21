This Smartfood Popcorn Flavor Is Magic In A Bag (And It's Not White Cheddar)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As delicious as popcorn might be, whipping up perfect bowls from scratch isn't always ideal when cravings strike. Pre-made popcorn can make at-home snacking more convenient by eliminating the hassle of waiting for kernels to fluff. After trying eight different Smartfood popcorn flavors and ranking them, our Tasting Table writer discovered that the 45-calorie-per-cup Smartfood Movie Theater Butter popcorn was not to be slept on. In fact, the stuff is delicious.

Instead of salting homemade popcorn pieces to buttery, salty perfection, simply rip open a package of Smartfood Popcorn, dump the contents into a bowl, and enjoy buttery movie theater popcorn at home. Something about eating popcorn in a movie theater hits different, and Smartfood has managed to capture this magic in a package that can be enjoyed on the couch. It's a near-transcendent experience that can convert your living room into a theater, no ticket required.

"I love this popcorn," gushed one popcorn lover on YouTube. "This is my favorite all-time movie theater popcorn, not counting Sears and Target's old popcorn machines," agreed another. Smartfood has sought to deliver the movie theatre experience on demand, and with this drool-inducing flavor, the brand has delivered. Made simply with popcorn, vegetable oil, salt, color, and natural butter flavor, this tempting snack will change movie night forever.