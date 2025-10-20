This New England Ice Cream Chain Had 99 Years In Business And Over 100 Locations Before Declaring Bankruptcy
It's no secret that New Englanders like to eat a lot of ice cream. You can find a shop serving it on almost every corner in the summertime, and rumours have always swirled that New Englanders are the biggest consumers of the treat in the U.S. New England is even known for having its own style of ice cream, which is rich, creamy, and slightly chewy due to the butterfat content and low aeration level. But long before two guys named Ben and Jerry put New England on the map, there was Brigham's, a local ice cream chain that served the masses for nearly 100 years before it declared bankruptcy.
Brigham's started serving scoops all the way back in 1914, producing the dairy for a small ice cream and candy shop called Durand's in downtown Boston. A decade later, Edward Brigham opened a store nearby in Newton Highlands, which proved to be wildly popular. Brigham's cheap, generous scoops and overflowing sundaes caused a frenzy – so much so that the police were often called in to control the crowds.
The two businesses eventually merged for greater reach under the Brigham's name, and by 1940, it was a thriving chain with over 20 locations and a manufacturing plant. At its peak, the company operated over 100 locations, which were beloved by locals.
Brigham's is still sold in stores
People adored classic flavors like chocolate, vanilla, and coffee that Brigham's sold at its stores, and they enjoyed how smooth and creamy the ice cream tasted. However, the real love for Brigham's was rooted in nostalgia. Many New Englanders grew up on the product and at one point, the company claimed that one in ten local families had an employee working for the business.
Brigham's turned to mainstream dining in the 1960s when the company was acquired in 1968 by Jewell Companies. Franchising followed, as well as an expansion into supermarkets. However, things weren't looking good for the company by the late 1980s as competition grew and internal struggles ensued. Brigham's changed hands again in 2004 and 2007, when the current owners, HP Hood, took over. Two years later, Brigham's filed for bankruptcy, and stores began to close.
By 2013, the last franchises left fizzled out, but Hood wanted to continue the legacy of Brigham's, so the ice cream remained on grocery store shelves. And the company is still holding true to its promise. At the time of writing, there are 13 flavors still available for purchase in the New England area, including fan favorites like Just Sprinkles and Cookies and Cream. You might need to travel to get your hands on some, but at least you can still enjoy one of New England's staple ice creams.