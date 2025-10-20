This New England Ice Cream Chain Had 99 Years In Business And Over 100 Locations Before Declaring Bankruptcy

It's no secret that New Englanders like to eat a lot of ice cream. You can find a shop serving it on almost every corner in the summertime, and rumours have always swirled that New Englanders are the biggest consumers of the treat in the U.S. New England is even known for having its own style of ice cream, which is rich, creamy, and slightly chewy due to the butterfat content and low aeration level. But long before two guys named Ben and Jerry put New England on the map, there was Brigham's, a local ice cream chain that served the masses for nearly 100 years before it declared bankruptcy.

Brigham's started serving scoops all the way back in 1914, producing the dairy for a small ice cream and candy shop called Durand's in downtown Boston. A decade later, Edward Brigham opened a store nearby in Newton Highlands, which proved to be wildly popular. Brigham's cheap, generous scoops and overflowing sundaes caused a frenzy – so much so that the police were often called in to control the crowds.

The two businesses eventually merged for greater reach under the Brigham's name, and by 1940, it was a thriving chain with over 20 locations and a manufacturing plant. At its peak, the company operated over 100 locations, which were beloved by locals.