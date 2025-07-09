Why New England-Style Ice Cream Stands Out From The Rest

A bowl of soft serve hits the spot when you're craving a cooling sweet treat. However, for die-hard ice cream connoisseurs, there are plenty of premium gelatos and dairy ice creams that turn this simple mixture of eggs, cream, and sugar into an ambrosial scoop of heaven. One such product is New England ice cream. Rich, buttery, and full of body, this variety of ice cream has a sumptuous bite-able texture. But why does New England ice cream stand out from the rest? This dessert has a higher concentration of butterfat and is churned at a slower, considered pace, garnering a product with a denser texture that's perfect for chomping.

Regular ice cream has around 10% butterfat; meanwhile, New England ice cream has around 14% butterfat, which makes it richer with a luxuriously thick consistency. Churning it at a slower rate prevents too many air bubbles from getting trapped inside the mixture, resulting in a sweet treat that has a condensed body and stronger structure. Other varieties of ice cream are churned more quickly, which incorporates a greater amount of air, thereby producing a softer texture. Described as overrun, this extra air boosts the overall volume of the ice cream, ensures it melts on the tongue, and prevents it from having a heavy quality. With New England ice cream, the overrun is kept at a minimum to produce a dessert that's thick and structured enough to bite into.