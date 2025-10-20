If You Remember School Cafeteria Pizza, This Frozen Pie Provides Déjà Vu You Don't Need

The school cafeteria line was always a hit-or-miss situation. Some days, there would be chicken tenders with a side of mac and cheese, and other days, there would be soggy hamburgers with greasy string beans. While we yearn for the good ol' days of fresh-baked Otis Spunkmeyer cookies and bags of animal crackers, we certainly don't miss the days when the cafeteria lunchline served food that tasted like it hadn't seen the inside of a spice cabinet in 20 years.

On a recent deep dive into 17 frozen pizzas to avoid at all costs at the grocery store, we were reminded of yet another school cafeteria throwback: Ellio's pizza. This rectangular, frozen pizza made appearances in school lunches throughout the 1960s and 1970s, and there are plenty of '80s and '90s babies who remember tearing through the cardboard-like slices at school. But even if your particular cafeteria missed out, it won't take much imagination to place its particular taste in that noisy, echoey lunchroom. We found that this pizza tasted lackluster and underwhelming, and we're not the only ones. One Redditor called Ellio's "an abomination of pizza," while another referred to it as "the rectangular pizza that kinda sorta tasted like pizza."