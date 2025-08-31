Here's Exactly What's In School Cafeteria Mashed Potatoes

School lunches hold a complicated place in many people's minds. For some, the memories are of questionable food served at odd hours of the day — Salisbury steak and chocolate milk at 10 in the morning, anyone? For others, the meals served on those plastic trays evoke a sense of nostalgia — for some of the foods, at least. If you fall into the latter category — the sort that has wondered if you can buy those cafeteria chicken patties as an adult, perhaps — then we have the perfect side dish for you: a school lunch mashed potato recipe straight from the USDA.

This recipe is a little large for day-to-day cooking, as you're making 12 pounds of waxy potatoes — either Yukon golds or red potatoes — for an estimated 50 servings. In addition to the boiled potatoes, the recipe is pretty simple: just a quart of low-fat milk, a cup and a half of trans-fat-free margarine, one tablespoon plus one teaspoon of salt, and one teaspoon of pepper. If you really want that authentic cafeteria flavor, it wouldn't be tough to scale it down. But there are many methods for making mashed potatoes, and these cafeteria potatoes are far from the most delicious. Unless you're running on pure nostalgia with the meal, we'd suggest adding a bit of flair to your starchy side dish with something more like this creamy garlic mashed red potatoes recipe.

Now, if you've been reading this and thinking that these don't sound anything like the potatoes you had in school, there's a good reason for that. While this is a USDA recipe, it is not the only one, and it is definitely not the cheapest option out there for schools struggling with their meal budgets.