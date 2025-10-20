The Glowing Starbucks Halloween 2025 Cups You Won't Find In Regular Starbucks Stores

Starbucks' fall items aren't just limited to the commencement of the coffee chain's signature pumpkin spice latte. To celebrate spooky season this year, Starbucks is launching a new limited-time merchandise, Starbucks Halloween 2025 cups — many of which glow in the dark. But according to an announcement about the seasonal merchandise on Starbucks' website, you won't find two of its glowing cups in regular Starbucks stores. Instead, they can be found exclusively lurking in licensed Starbucks in "airports, grocery stores, hospitals, colleges, universities, and more."

While Starbucks is launching five Halloween-themed cups in total, including tumblers and cold cups with prices ranging from $14.95 to $29.95, the two limited-time items available in licensed shops are cold cups, which means they'll keep even the most festive fall drinks mysterious and icy. There's the 24-ounce Amethyst Ooze Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup that is dripping with all the witchy feels of the season, and shifts from its purple hue to blue in the dark. For something a bit more geometrically satisfying and spooky, the 16-ounce White Prism Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup is perfect for giving your latte all the chills and surprising all your friends when the sun goes down with its green glow. But if you want these two cups, you may have trouble finding them.