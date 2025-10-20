The Glowing Starbucks Halloween 2025 Cups You Won't Find In Regular Starbucks Stores
Starbucks' fall items aren't just limited to the commencement of the coffee chain's signature pumpkin spice latte. To celebrate spooky season this year, Starbucks is launching a new limited-time merchandise, Starbucks Halloween 2025 cups — many of which glow in the dark. But according to an announcement about the seasonal merchandise on Starbucks' website, you won't find two of its glowing cups in regular Starbucks stores. Instead, they can be found exclusively lurking in licensed Starbucks in "airports, grocery stores, hospitals, colleges, universities, and more."
While Starbucks is launching five Halloween-themed cups in total, including tumblers and cold cups with prices ranging from $14.95 to $29.95, the two limited-time items available in licensed shops are cold cups, which means they'll keep even the most festive fall drinks mysterious and icy. There's the 24-ounce Amethyst Ooze Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup that is dripping with all the witchy feels of the season, and shifts from its purple hue to blue in the dark. For something a bit more geometrically satisfying and spooky, the 16-ounce White Prism Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup is perfect for giving your latte all the chills and surprising all your friends when the sun goes down with its green glow. But if you want these two cups, you may have trouble finding them.
A spooky cup to fit a costume closet of tastes
While the two aforementioned cups will only be offered at licensed Starbucks, don't be scared if you can only make it to a regular neighborhood cafe. The three other Halloween-themed cups include a variety of sizes and decor motifs to match a range of moods — from spooky to cute. The 16-ounce Onyx Tumbler with Moth Charm gives style and functionality to greet the season, while keeping your coffee steamy (though of note, this is the only one of Starbucks' Halloween 2025 cups that does not glow). If you want a jet-black cup that gleams with envy, there's the 24-ounce Midnight Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup with Moth Straw Topper. And for something a bit more decorative with a subtle glow, you can pick up the 16-ounce Nighttime Cauldron Tumbler, complete with a cauldron.
Some people are saying that this year, Starbucks' seasonal fall menu may be the best one yet, and these cups are a welcome addition to all the festivities. If you find yourself at Starbucks for a pumpkin cream cold brew, iced pumpkin cream chai, or a pumpkin cream cheese muffin, your local store might very well have a tumbler or cold cup that will keep you glowing and ghoulish all the way through the season — while keeping your drinks at the optimal temperature.