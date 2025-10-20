Olive Oil Makes An Unexpectedly Delicious Topping For This Chocolate Dessert
Olive has many different functions. It creates a base for sauteing food, it helps veggies caramelize in the oven, and it's the star of everything from salad dressings to sauces. But did you know that you can also use olive oil in a range of desserts? More and more people are discovering how a good olive oil can elevate cakes, brownies, muffins, and the list goes on. And it also makes for an unexpectedly delicious topping for chocolate mousse.
A little high-quality olive oil can really help the cocoa notes in a chocolate mousse shine through due to the nature of the two ingredients. Olive oil contains polyphenols, which dry out saliva, while the fats in cocoa butter work in the opposite way and coat the mouth. When paired together, all of that can balance out, leaving the taste buds with room to enjoy the cocoa completely.
Olive oil also creates more body in mousse, especially if paired with flaky sea salt, which tones down the bold flavors slightly and provides some crunch. All you need is a light drizzle, but it makes such a difference. You can also use olive oil in your chocolate mousse recipe directly to make it even more velvety. Incorporating it in this way will not only add a peppery bite but will also help create a smoother texture and a uniquely rich flavor. You only need a small amount, about ½ cup, which will replace the butter usually listed in a recipe.
Use olive oil in your mousse recipe for more body
Again, go for the best olive oil brands you can find, whether you're using them for topping or in the recipe itself. Try to aim for a smooth one that still has a bit of bite, and avoid anything with a very earthy or grassy flavor. Something fruity but not overpowering works best, like an Arbequina extra virgin olive oil or a sweet oil from the Lake Garda region of Italy. It doesn't matter too much, though. In general, the notes of a more floral oil will accentuate the fruity flavor of the chocolate, but every type of each ingredient is different. Just experiment and see what suits your palate best.
The same goes for any additional toppings. Sea salt is a must, but chili also blends beautifully with chocolate mousse. You could use an infused oil to spice things up a bit, or just sprinkle a tiny bit of chili powder right in. Another infused oil to try is one with a citrus flavor, like orange, which will help brighten up the flavors of the oil, and it plays well with chocolate. A rosemary oil would also work well, as would a cardamom cream or anything with rose or coconut. There are so many unexpected ingredients you can explore — you'll just have to make more mousse.