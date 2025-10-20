Olive Oil Makes An Unexpectedly Delicious Topping For This Chocolate Dessert

Olive has many different functions. It creates a base for sauteing food, it helps veggies caramelize in the oven, and it's the star of everything from salad dressings to sauces. But did you know that you can also use olive oil in a range of desserts? More and more people are discovering how a good olive oil can elevate cakes, brownies, muffins, and the list goes on. And it also makes for an unexpectedly delicious topping for chocolate mousse.

A little high-quality olive oil can really help the cocoa notes in a chocolate mousse shine through due to the nature of the two ingredients. Olive oil contains polyphenols, which dry out saliva, while the fats in cocoa butter work in the opposite way and coat the mouth. When paired together, all of that can balance out, leaving the taste buds with room to enjoy the cocoa completely.

Olive oil also creates more body in mousse, especially if paired with flaky sea salt, which tones down the bold flavors slightly and provides some crunch. All you need is a light drizzle, but it makes such a difference. You can also use olive oil in your chocolate mousse recipe directly to make it even more velvety. Incorporating it in this way will not only add a peppery bite but will also help create a smoother texture and a uniquely rich flavor. You only need a small amount, about ½ cup, which will replace the butter usually listed in a recipe.