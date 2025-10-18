The Dollar Tree Solution For Dispensing Kitchen Trash Bags

Organizing the cleaning supplies and household goods storage space below your kitchen sink can feel like a game of Tetris. Luckily, there are simple — and affordable — storage solutions that can help. For instance, you can save space in the cabinet with a particular Dollar Tree item that is perfect for dispensing trash bags: a stackable wine bottle holder. In a recent YouTube video, smart shopping expert, Kiva Brent, shares that Dollar Tree shatter-free and clear acrylic stackable wine bottle holders are actually the perfect item for keeping rolls of trash bags for easy access and storage.

At $1.50 per unit (though the cost may vary depending on location), the price is hard to beat, too — especially compared to other items and specifically-designed trash bag holders out there, which can cost a pretty penny (we're talking upwards of $24.99 or more per unit). By using the value wine bottle holders to store your trash bags, it's not necessary to buy a specific holder that's probably been marked up in price for its specificity in use. The fact that the Dollar Tree wine bottle holders are sturdy and stackable makes them ideal for converting into a kitchen supplies organizer. You can easily put trash bags in the no-shatter wine holder, placing them in the bottom rack and seamlessly pulling bags out as you need them. Then, as Brent shows in her video, use the other stacked racks to store things like household cleaning items.