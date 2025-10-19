The Cereal Coating That Will Take Your Onion Rings To New Heights

With just a few basic ingredients, onion rings are an easy dish to throw together when you want some home-made fast food. But getting that crispy texture right can make or break your snack. If you find you're not getting the crunch you want with your home-made ones, turn to your pantry for a box of cornflakes. This cereal will stand in for breadcrumbs in a traditional coating, but offer a more craggy, crunchy texture.

Cornflakes are less absorbent than breadcrumbs, so they won't turn soggy when coming into contact with the wet parts of the coating, and won't take on excess oil. They also have a light sweetness that will complement the taste of the onions – just be sure to opt for the plain version. You can experiment with other crispy cereals such as unsweetened Rice Krispies, Chex or Wheaties, but we like the nutty taste and jagged texture that cornflakes add.

This technique works best for breaded onion rings, rather than the battered style. Battered onion rings rely on ingredients that will aerate the wet batter, such as the carbonation in beer battered onion rings. However, you can also add crushed cornflakes to a wet batter for added texture.