Here's The Secret To Making Restaurant-Worthy Onion Rings In The Air Fryer
Named for their ability to instill a deep-fried texture by way of hot air circulation, air fryers make it possible to achieve crispy french fries and wings without submerging the food in a vat of hot oil. Onion rings are another deep-fried favorite that the air fryer will successfully cook to a delightful crisp. We spoke with Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for Laughing Spatula, for some essential tips for making restaurant-worthy onion rings in the air fryer. Each revolves around maximizing that deep-fried crisp that makes onion rings so irresistible.
Kirk shared a couple of key preparation tips, the first being to "spray the onion rings with olive oil (or non-stick cooking spray)" which will "ensure they're all golden brown and crispy." Air frying is essentially a high-intensity convection roast, and a light coating of fat helps the breading brown and crisp up — try one of our favorite brands of olive oil. Another tip, which can be used for pretty much everything in the air fryer, is "don't overcrowd the basket!" said Kirk. "Air needs to flow around the onion rings for them to fully cook and get that crunchy restaurant-quality texture." Overcrowded onion rings will inhibit the escape of moisture, leading to a disappointingly soggy outcome and uneven cooking.
Kirk also told us to serve the onion rings immediately once they're cooked. "Nobody likes cold onion rings," she said. While you can reheat onion rings in an air fryer for a couple of minutes at 275 degrees Fahrenheit, "don't microwave them," Kirk warned, or else "they'll get soggy."
Cut, breading, and air frying temperatures for onion rings
Kirk shared some additional essential prep and cooking steps for air fryer onion rings. Of course, the cut for onion rings corresponds to their namesake shape: "Rounds!" said Kirk. "Cut them into rounds just like you'd see at a restaurant. Be sure they are the same size for consistency so that they cook at the same time. Naturally, an onion will vary in size, so use like sizes in batches if needed." Different sized rings have require different cooking times. So, unless you want undercooked large rings or burnt small ones, you'll need to group them in similar-sized batches.
As for breading, a classic dry-wet-dry station is in order — but not just any breadcrumbs will do. "Panko crumbs reach an even golden brown color and give a great crunch, but with any onion ring, make sure to use a flour dredge for the best restaurant-quality texture!" said Kirk. You can always add spices to the breadcrumbs, or try some unexpected seasonings for onion rings such as chipotle or dill.
When it comes to temperature and cooking times, Kirk's recommendation is 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 12 to 14 minutes. "Check them at the 10 minute mark," she advised. Coincidentally, this is also the standard oil temperature you need when cooking with a deep fryer.