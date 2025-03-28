Here's The Secret To Making Restaurant-Worthy Onion Rings In The Air Fryer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Named for their ability to instill a deep-fried texture by way of hot air circulation, air fryers make it possible to achieve crispy french fries and wings without submerging the food in a vat of hot oil. Onion rings are another deep-fried favorite that the air fryer will successfully cook to a delightful crisp. We spoke with Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for Laughing Spatula, for some essential tips for making restaurant-worthy onion rings in the air fryer. Each revolves around maximizing that deep-fried crisp that makes onion rings so irresistible.

Kirk shared a couple of key preparation tips, the first being to "spray the onion rings with olive oil (or non-stick cooking spray)" which will "ensure they're all golden brown and crispy." Air frying is essentially a high-intensity convection roast, and a light coating of fat helps the breading brown and crisp up — try one of our favorite brands of olive oil. Another tip, which can be used for pretty much everything in the air fryer, is "don't overcrowd the basket!" said Kirk. "Air needs to flow around the onion rings for them to fully cook and get that crunchy restaurant-quality texture." Overcrowded onion rings will inhibit the escape of moisture, leading to a disappointingly soggy outcome and uneven cooking.

Kirk also told us to serve the onion rings immediately once they're cooked. "Nobody likes cold onion rings," she said. While you can reheat onion rings in an air fryer for a couple of minutes at 275 degrees Fahrenheit, "don't microwave them," Kirk warned, or else "they'll get soggy."