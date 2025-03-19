15 Unexpected Seasonings You Should Be Adding To Onion Rings

Some of the most unexpected seasonings to add to your onion rings may already be in your cabinet waiting to be combined in new ways. Never underestimate the power of a handful of seasonings to transform ordinary onion rings into something next-level.

For sweet, savory, and spicy onion rings, the seasonings you want are onion powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, and brown sugar. Onion rings are already oniony, but we like the idea of intensifying their flavor with onion powder and garlic powder. Smoked paprika adds to the savory note but also gives it a smoky flavor layer. Paprika doesn't have any heat on its own, but a bit of cayenne pepper can give your tongue a spicy zing. However, the secret to this onion ring seasoning mix is to add just a pinch of brown sugar to the mix. A bit of salt and pepper couldn't hurt either.

Keep in mind that brown sugar will start to burn around 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Because of the Maillard Reaction, you need it at least that hot for browning since you're only frying it for two to three minutes per side, but you want to avoid burning. So, keeping the temperature as close as possible to 350 degrees Fahrenheit while frying will achieve an excellent sweet, savory, smoky, and spicy onion ring flavor. Serve with a spicy and creamy dip for a perfect side dish or appetizer.