Why Dynaware Is The Hidden Gem Of Vintage Kitchenware
When you think of vintage dishware that's worth a fortune, your mind might automatically wander to Pyrex. Its lifelong durability and whimsical patterns painted on borosilicate glass certainly make it a collector's dream. Or, maybe you think of Fire King's oh-so collectible jadeite green line or the mid-century aesthetic and unique Pyroceram dishes of Corningware. Nostalgia and retro appeal are what make these brands so desirable, even in the 21st century. And there's another vintage name that should be on your thrifting radar: Dynaware.
Also sometimes labeled as Pyr-O-Rey, Dynaware is a product of the Mexican company Vitrocrisa, which was founded in 1936 as a subsidiary of Vidriera Monterrey. The line included ovenware and kitchenware like casserole dishes, ramekins (or custard cups), mixing bowls, and even full serving sets. One of the brand's signature features was also the ovenproof milk glass material it used in the majority of these products. Versatile, affordable, and decorated with delicate designs, it garnered plenty of attention during the 1960s and 1970s.
Libbey — another popular glassware and kitchen brand — acquired Vitrocrisa in 2006, and today, Dynaware is no longer in production. But that doesn't mean it's disappeared for good. You can still find a healthy rotation of its pieces through online listings, thrift shops, or antique sales. You might even mistake them for other popular brands from the same era. But the best part is they often come at a fraction of the price, making Dynaware a true hidden gem of heirloom-worthy kitchenware.
Dynaware mimics other top brands, but for less
Based on what's still in rotation, one of Dynaware's most prominent patterns is its "Brown Daisy," featuring line-drawn brown flowers and swirls stretching across the dishes. The simplicity and floral theme are reminiscent of some Pyrex styles. In addition, a few Dynaware designs are sneakily similar to Corningware's famed Blue Cornflower line and its Starburst line. How you can distinguish one from the other is the Dynaware or Pyr-O-Rey label found on the bottom of the dish and a "made in Mexico" designation. The price tag may also give you a subtle hint.
Various sets of Dynaware dishes can be found on sites like Etsy and eBay, often for very reasonable asking prices. Smaller sets of casserole dishes and other pieces can be purchased for as low as around $40. Larger sets, up to 31 pieces, that are still in their original boxes may sell for up to $300 or $400. We did come across a listing set at $20,000 for a brand-new 28-piece Dynaware set. However, this seems to be an anomaly and perhaps a case of wishful thinking on the seller's part.
Because Dynaware is often easier to track down than other comparable brands like Corningware and remains refreshingly budget-friendly (in most cases). It's the perfect pick for fulfilling your retro kitchen dreams, with an understated charm that is sure to pair beautifully with those bold backsplashes and terrazzo countertops.