Why Dynaware Is The Hidden Gem Of Vintage Kitchenware

When you think of vintage dishware that's worth a fortune, your mind might automatically wander to Pyrex. Its lifelong durability and whimsical patterns painted on borosilicate glass certainly make it a collector's dream. Or, maybe you think of Fire King's oh-so collectible jadeite green line or the mid-century aesthetic and unique Pyroceram dishes of Corningware. Nostalgia and retro appeal are what make these brands so desirable, even in the 21st century. And there's another vintage name that should be on your thrifting radar: Dynaware.

Also sometimes labeled as Pyr-O-Rey, Dynaware is a product of the Mexican company Vitrocrisa, which was founded in 1936 as a subsidiary of Vidriera Monterrey. The line included ovenware and kitchenware like casserole dishes, ramekins (or custard cups), mixing bowls, and even full serving sets. One of the brand's signature features was also the ovenproof milk glass material it used in the majority of these products. Versatile, affordable, and decorated with delicate designs, it garnered plenty of attention during the 1960s and 1970s.

Libbey — another popular glassware and kitchen brand — acquired Vitrocrisa in 2006, and today, Dynaware is no longer in production. But that doesn't mean it's disappeared for good. You can still find a healthy rotation of its pieces through online listings, thrift shops, or antique sales. You might even mistake them for other popular brands from the same era. But the best part is they often come at a fraction of the price, making Dynaware a true hidden gem of heirloom-worthy kitchenware.