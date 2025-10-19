This Protein-Rich Salad Spiked In Popularity In The '50s And Really Never Went Away

If you're looking for the perfect protein-rich salad to add to your meal prep repertoire or as a tasty potluck side dish, there's no need to reinvent the wheel. Instead, look to three bean salad, a dish that rose in popularity in the 1950s and never really went away. Three-bean salad is further proof of why you should always have canned beans in your pantry – traditionally made by mixing together a trio of kidney, waxed, and green beans and tossing them in a marinade made of oil, vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper. The salad originally gained popularity alongside other common foods from the '50s for its ease of transport and usefulness to accompany a diverse array of meals.

With its rise in the '50s, store-bought three bean salad soon came onto the scene too, making the salad even more accessible to busy families and individuals. You might be familiar with brands like Hanover, which offer canned three-bean salad variations among those from other brands. But even though the salad spiked in popularity years ago, you'll still find recipes all over the internet and social media to this day — indicating this salad is certainly not just a thing of the past, and it's here to stay. As versatile as it is tasty, the hearty salads' main base of beans makes it an excellent source of protein and fiber.