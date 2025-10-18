18 Things You Should Know About Benihana

Some people like to go out and enjoy a nice, quiet meal. Others may prefer the Benihana experience. Since its inception, this Japanese steakhouse has delighted diners with an array of dazzling displays. From knife-flipping to onion volcanoes, Benihana has been serving teppanyaki with style for a long time now. Whether you're a Benihana regular or have always wanted to go, you'll love reading these fascinating facts about the brand.

Here, you'll find out all about its humble beginnings, its eccentric larger-than-life founder, its influence on modern dining culture, and much more. Behind the eye-catching cooking is a fascinating story where innovation is balanced with tradition. We've found fascinating facts that will take you on a deep dive into the world of Benihana. Knowing these will no doubt allow you to appreciate your next visit to the restaurant even more.