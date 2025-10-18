Avoid Buying This Kava Drink Brand At All Costs

Kava is usually made by grinding the roots of the kava plant and steeping them in water, so it has quite an earthy taste. Most of the canned beverages we tested have figured out how to balance out that flavor, but DaHonu Life just missed the mark. There isn't too much chatter about the drink online yet, as it was only released this year, but it does seem that there are others, too, who have failed to finish it.

A pair of YouTubers, who run the page Kava and Kettlebells, reviewed all three of the flavors in a video, but one host said the Fuji apple was "too sweet" for her to have in one go. They also didn't love the inclusion of sucralose in the ingredients list, due to its strong taste. However, they did enjoy the cola flavor.

Some Amazon shoppers have left five-star reviews for the Fuji Apple online. "Apple is my favorite for sure," one person said. Someone who left a review for the tropical flavor, meanwhile, wrote, "Too sweet for me. Whatever they are using as a no-carb sugar substitute is sweeter tasting than table sugar." The one thing the drinks have going for them is that you can feel the relaxing effects, but our tester didn't think it was worth it. It would be better to try a brand like Leilo, our top pick, instead, or go to a non-alcoholic kava bar to get your fix.