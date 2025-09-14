6 Kava Drink Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Editor's note: While kava is not a controlled substance in the U.S., precautions should always be taken with unregulated substances. Some countries (like Australia) classify kava as a depressant drug. As with any substance, do your own research before consuming or making your own batch of kava and enjoy it responsibly.

Whether you're sober, sober-curious, or just looking for a way to have a fun night out sans booze, you've probably already heard of kava. Kava bars are popping up all over the place to give those without a drive for inebriation a place to rest, relax, and socialize, all while still sipping on a fun bevvy. The non-alcoholic drink will still give you a slight buzz, but rather than being intoxicating, it tends to impart more of a euphoric body-feel onto the drinker — perfect for letting go of inhibitions without the mind-altering effects of alcoholic drinks.

Kava is made a few different ways, and home kava preparation will typically see you working with medium-ground kava, fine-ground kava, or a kava concentrate/extract. Some companies have gone as far as to make ready-to-consume kava beverages (or, at the bare minimum, ones that require little preparation). However, not all kava is created equal — especially given that this is a relatively new wellness trend, quality and characteristics of kava drinks can vary pretty widely from brand to brand. I got my hands on six different ready-to-drink kava brands (in the case of one, nearly ready-to-drink) to compare them based on their flavor and the resulting body feel. Fortunately, I'd consider most of these brands to be pretty competitive in the kava marketplace, and there's only one I wouldn't consume again.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.