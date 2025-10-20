Spaghetti Leftovers Stuck Together? Use This Trick That Doesn't Water Them Down

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're making ragu all bolognese from scratch or using your favorite pasta sauce brand, spaghetti and meat sauce is always a welcomed weeknight dinner. And leftovers are the gift that keeps on giving. To make the best of your leftovers, we spoke to Jake Peterson, chef and co-owner of Dēliz Italian Steakhouse, regarding how to reheat leftover spaghetti so that it's as saucy and flavorful as ever.

As spaghetti and meat sauce sit in a Tupperware container in your fridge, the pasta continues to absorb sauce, resulting in a thick, sticky clump of noodles. Not only do you need to tease the noodles to separate them, but the sauce needs some rehydrating as well. A splash of liquid is crucial to restoring the sauce to its original consistency. Peterson, however, opposes adding water to loosen things up. As he explains, "Water would dilute the flavor that the pasta originally had. Why not take the opportunity to make good leftovers great?"

Instead of detracting from the savory richness of the tomato and meat in your spaghetti sauce, you can add to it with the help of beef broth. According to Peterson, "Adding beef broth would help loosen everything up and help make it the right consistency again. It would also add some umami and make the sauce a little richer." We've got a ranking of beef broth brands to help you choose the most flavorful liquid for your leftovers — our favorite from College Inn is as cheap as Trader Joe's!