Beef broth is to the home cook's pantry as the hammer is to the carpenter's toolbelt. If foodies don't have time to make their own (or have a bag of beef trimmings stashed in their freezer), then store-bought is the next best thing. To that end, here at Tasting Table, we're reaching for College Inn. In our ranking of eight popular beef broth brands, College Inn's broth outranked Trader Joes', and didn't even set us back any extra bones (sorry). The price point is the same for both affordable products.

As we mentioned in our review, we appreciate TJ's "impressive depth of beefy flavor" and "robust aroma" that, in tandem, reminded us more of a bone broth than a standard broth product (nice). Still, despite this high praise, College Inn ultimately beat out Trader Joes' beef broth due to its full-bodied flavors and a complex profile. College Inn's dimensionality yields a slow-cooked, homemade taste that doesn't let on that it came from a box. No comment on whether "College Inn" might be a playful mondegreen of the word "collagen," a nod to the broth's beefy robustness.

Other epicures are loving this longstanding brand. Target customer reviews compare the product to true bone broth, but with an agreeably lower price tag. Walmart reviews keep the praise rolling, writing, "Beef it up! [...] Easy to store and use. I always have some on hand. Quality product."