The Absolute Best Kava Drink Brand For An Exceptional Mocktail Experience
If you've traveled to the Pacific islands, you may have come across kava, a traditional drink used during ceremonies and functions. It's made by pounding the root of a kava plant, a peppery shrub native to the South Pacific, and it's often used for medicinal purposes due to its relaxing properties. If you're curious about kava, you don't have to fly thousands of miles to try it. There are tons of non-alcoholic kava bars popping up in the U.S., and companies are even canning flavored versions to sell in stores. We tested out six kava drink brands, and there's one we recommend trying above all others: Leilo.
Leilo is a California-based company founded by Sol Broady, a Columbia University grad who discovered kava on a trip to Fiji in 2018. Inspired by the locals who invited him to sip on the drink and share stories, Broady decided to try to bring kava back to the U.S. in a tonic form. His creation comes in six different flavors that range from raspberry hibiscus to pina colada, and each one is alcohol-free.
Our tester enjoyed nearly all of them and ended up drinking them daily after receiving her order. Leilo promises gentle muscle relaxation, a clear head, and more social confidence, without any of the effects of a hangover. Our tester felt like she had done a full yoga session within 30 minutes of drinking one can.
Leilo delivers on all fronts
Other customers have reported experiencing similar effects, and people seem to love the variety of flavors. On Leilo's website, people have called the drinks "delicious" and "a great way to unwind." The mocktail dupes are particularly impressive, and they're a great option for those looking for a new alcohol-free beverage.
A customer who purchased the product from Walmart said in an online review, "I have been experimenting with social tonics as I have been alcohol free since February and I have to say that this beverage is the best one so far that I have tried." An Amazon shopper said, "I've never previously used kava, so I was a bit skeptical. I've had two of the flavors so far, and they taste great! I don't get any funky or medicinal flavors. Very fruity and light on the palette without being too sugary or syrupy."
Kava is traditionally made by steeping the ground kava root in water, so it can usually taste quite earthy. Leilo's products have a slight hint of that, but the fruit-forward flavors balance it nicely, so you can drink them at any time of the day. On ThingTesting, a reviewer said they like to consume Leilo as "a wind down from work," while others have them at parties or swap them in for soda. Just be mindful that kava hasn't been thoroughly tested by American scientists, so if you have any medical conditions, you might want to do more research.