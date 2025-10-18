The Absolute Best Kava Drink Brand For An Exceptional Mocktail Experience

If you've traveled to the Pacific islands, you may have come across kava, a traditional drink used during ceremonies and functions. It's made by pounding the root of a kava plant, a peppery shrub native to the South Pacific, and it's often used for medicinal purposes due to its relaxing properties. If you're curious about kava, you don't have to fly thousands of miles to try it. There are tons of non-alcoholic kava bars popping up in the U.S., and companies are even canning flavored versions to sell in stores. We tested out six kava drink brands, and there's one we recommend trying above all others: Leilo.

Leilo is a California-based company founded by Sol Broady, a Columbia University grad who discovered kava on a trip to Fiji in 2018. Inspired by the locals who invited him to sip on the drink and share stories, Broady decided to try to bring kava back to the U.S. in a tonic form. His creation comes in six different flavors that range from raspberry hibiscus to pina colada, and each one is alcohol-free.

Our tester enjoyed nearly all of them and ended up drinking them daily after receiving her order. Leilo promises gentle muscle relaxation, a clear head, and more social confidence, without any of the effects of a hangover. Our tester felt like she had done a full yoga session within 30 minutes of drinking one can.